Duleep Trophy: Anshul Kamboj’s 8-wicket haul helps India C take first innings lead & 3 points against India B in round 2

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C drew its second-round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 against India B at the Rural Development Trust B Stadium in Anantapur on Sunday.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 14:57 IST , ANANTAPUR - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India C’s Ansul Kamboj celebrates with teammates after dismissing India C’s Jagadeesan.
India C’s Ansul Kamboj celebrates with teammates after dismissing India C’s Jagadeesan. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

India C’s Ansul Kamboj celebrates with teammates after dismissing India C’s Jagadeesan. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

India C took three points after taking the first-innings lead against the Abhimanyu Easwaran side.

India C took three points after taking the first-innings lead against the Abhimanyu Easwaran side.

India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran carried his bat but could only salvage one point from the second-round match against India C.
India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran carried his bat but could only salvage one point from the second-round match against India C. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
lightbox-info

India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran carried his bat but could only salvage one point from the second-round match against India C. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

India C also consolidated its position at the top of the points table, with nine points in two rounds. It will take on Mayank Agarwal’s India A in the last round.

More to follow

