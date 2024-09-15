Duleep Trophy: Anshul Kamboj’s 8-wicket haul helps India C take first innings lead & 3 points against India B in round 2

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C drew its second-round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 against India B at the Rural Development Trust B Stadium in Anantapur on Sunday.
India C took three points after taking the first-innings lead against the Abhimanyu Easwaran side.
India C also consolidated its position at the top of the points table, with nine points in two rounds. It will take on Mayank Agarwal’s India A in the last round.
More to follow
