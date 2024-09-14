MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 426-run target for India D

Tilak Verma was the backbone of two 100-plus stands, with Pratham Singh and Shashwat Rawat, that took his side to 380 for three in the second innings, burying India D under a massive target.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 18:27 IST , Anantapur - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
FILE PHOTO: Tilak’s attritional essay was the backbone of two 100-plus stands that took his side to 380 for three in the second innings.
FILE PHOTO: Tilak’s attritional essay was the backbone of two 100-plus stands that took his side to 380 for three in the second innings. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tilak’s attritional essay was the backbone of two 100-plus stands that took his side to 380 for three in the second innings. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India D and its flickering hopes of a victory were extinguished entirely by Tilak Varma (111 n.o., 193b, 9x4) and Pratham Singh (122, 189b, 12x4, 1x6) on Saturday, whose centuries put India A one step closer to a marauding win on day three of the second-round Duleep Trophy fixture at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Tilak’s attritional essay was the backbone of two 100-plus stands, with Pratham and Shashwat Rawat, that took his side to 380 for three in the second innings, burying India D under a massive target.

In pursuit of 488 runs, Ricky Bhui threw caution to the wind and put up a brave fight for India D, steering the side to 62 for one at Stumps. He was off the blocks with conventional drives through covers off Khaleel Ahmed but did not take long to slash over point and slips against Prasidh Krishna. Shams Mulani could not rein him in either, lofted as he was over long-on for a six. Bhui was unbeaten on 44 in the company of Yash Dubey.

The signs looked ominous for India D when Shreyas Iyer bowled a full-toss to Tilak to open his account on the first delivery of the day. Tilak accepted the length on offer from Harshit Rana and drove him through mid-off and covers.

ALSO READ | Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs

But India D dug its own grave when Saransh Jain put down a straightforward chance that came his way from an ill-conceived reverse sweep by Tilak, on 39, off Saurabh Kumar.

Pratham unfurled his pull shot twice and drove through covers to pick 14 runs in a Vidwath Kaverappa over, completing his second First-Class century. But an unchecked drive off Saurabh took an outside edge and proved his undoing.

Riyan Parag proceeded against the spinners with disdain, dispatching Saurabh down the ground and Saransh over mid wicket for two sixes. But his attack met its match in Saurabh’s flight, which forced Parag to fluff an attempted slog to mid-on.

Shashwat Rawat (64 n.o., 88b, 7x4), though, ensured India A’s momentum did not fizzle out. He began by stepping out and hoisting Saurabh over mid-on for four. However, the highlight came in his straight drives on either side of the wicket in Arshdeep Singh’s over.

India D bringing Shreyas and Atharva Taide to roll their arms signalled the side was on the brink of resignation. But Tilak was in no mood to relent as danced down the track off Shreyas and Saransh to collect two more fours.

Declaration seemed imminent once Tilak completed his hundred just before Tea, but India A forced its opposition on the field once more for two overs in the third session before pulling the plug.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Tilak Varma /

Pratham Singh /

Ricky Bhui /

Shams Mulani

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 426-run target for India D
    Abhishek Saini
  2. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC v EBFC, Chhetri named in starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Diamond League Final 2024: Duplantis sets pole vault meet record; Ingebrigtsen, Alfred register wins
    AP
  4. ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-2 CFC, Farukh scores brace to take the lead, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ingebrigtsen set to make half-marathon debut two days after 1,500m win at Brussels Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 426-run target for India D
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Duleep Trophy, Round 2: Jagadeesan’s measured approach on second day sees India-B mount fightback against India-C
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Buchi Babu-winning coach Abhijit lauds his Hyderabad team for playing as a unit and ending title drought
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Duleep Trophy: Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan century powers India C to dominant start against India B on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 426-run target for India D
    Abhishek Saini
  2. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC v EBFC, Chhetri named in starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Diamond League Final 2024: Duplantis sets pole vault meet record; Ingebrigtsen, Alfred register wins
    AP
  4. ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-2 CFC, Farukh scores brace to take the lead, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ingebrigtsen set to make half-marathon debut two days after 1,500m win at Brussels Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment