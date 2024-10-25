MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Slot targets victory over Gunners after flying start with Reds in Premier League

The Reds are top of the Premier League with seven wins in their first eight matches and have also won all three of their Champions League games so far.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 16:43 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Slot (right) takes his side to face Arsenal with the chance to move seven points clear of the Gunners.
Slot (right) takes his side to face Arsenal with the chance to move seven points clear of the Gunners. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Slot (right) takes his side to face Arsenal with the chance to move seven points clear of the Gunners. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arne Slot says his Liverpool team is “matching his expectations” after its flying start to the season as he prepares for a tough test against Arsenal.

The Reds are top of the Premier League with seven wins in their first eight matches and have also won all three of their Champions League games so far.

On Sunday Slot takes his side to face Arsenal with the chance to move seven points clear of the Gunners. He told reporters on Friday that he was expecting a tough test at the Emirates against Mikel Arteta’s men, who are missing key players.

“If you look at the last two seasons, Arsenal were far ahead of us, but also above Chelsea (whom Liverpool beat 2-1 last week),” he said.

“So you would assume that playing Arsenal would be even more difficult, but let’s see at the end of the season where Chelsea and Arsenal both are.

“Normally you would expect, especially because it’s also an away game, that this one is even more difficult than Chelsea at home, and we all saw how difficult Chelsea at home was.”

Last season Liverpool took just three points from its four games against champion Manchester City and Arsenal, which finished second.

“We all know that taking points from your competitors, and nobody knows in this early stage who is going to be your biggest competitor, but I think we all know that Arsenal will be one of them,” said Slot.

ALSO READ: Slot praises stand-ins as Nunez, Kelleher help Liverpool go past Leipzig

The Dutchman, who is in his first season at Anfield after taking over from Jurgen Klopp, was asked whether he was meeting the targets he had set himself.

“It wasn’t like I was on my holiday thinking, ‘OK, after 10 games how many points do I want to have?’,” he said.

“No, the only thing I was thinking of was how am I going to try to bring the best out of this team that has been done for so long by Jurgen, and how can we continue that, and how am I going to do the individual meetings with the players, the team meetings with the players, and you don’t think about points.”

He added, “I didn’t have expectations coming in when it comes to the amount of points we needed to have after one, two, three or 10 games.

“But there were expectations from me the way I wanted to see the team playing, and I think that is matching my expectations at the moment.”

Injured forward Diogo Jota will miss the trip to London while goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains out of action.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Liverpool /

Arne Slot /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA: Injured captain Bavuma to miss second Test against Bangladesh
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan bowled out for 344, leads England by 77 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Liverpool: Slot targets victory over Gunners after flying start with Reds in Premier League
    AFP
  4. IND vs NZ Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington takes four as New Zealand takes 301-run lead; India 156 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG refuses league order to pay Mbappe 55 mn euros in back pay
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arsenal vs Liverpool: Slot targets victory over Gunners after flying start with Reds in Premier League
    AFP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Spurs fined for players’ misconduct in win over West Ham
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Anthony Gordon signs long-term deal with Newcastle United
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Wood’s strike gives Nottingham Forest 1-0 win over Crystal Palace
    AP
  5. Van Dijk says Liverpool contract extension talks have begun
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA: Injured captain Bavuma to miss second Test against Bangladesh
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan bowled out for 344, leads England by 77 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Liverpool: Slot targets victory over Gunners after flying start with Reds in Premier League
    AFP
  4. IND vs NZ Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington takes four as New Zealand takes 301-run lead; India 156 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG refuses league order to pay Mbappe 55 mn euros in back pay
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment