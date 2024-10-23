Premier League 2024-25: Spurs fined for players’ misconduct in win over West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur have been fined 20,000 pounds ($25,934) for their players’ conduct during Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham United, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Players from both sides were involved in a melee when West Ham scorer Mohammed Kudus lost his cool late in the match, with the winger first pushing defender Micky van de Ven in the face before he did the same to Pape Matar Sarr.

Following the incident, players from both sides gathered around Kudus and the 24-year-old was initially booked before VAR intervened and it was upgraded to a red card.

“It was alleged that the club (Spurs) failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 82nd minute,” the FA said.

Spurs admitted to the charge and accepted the penalty, the FA added.

More punishments can be expected after West Ham and Kudus were also charged by the FA.

If found guilty, the Ghana international could serve an additional punishment on top of the three-game ban he will serve for violent conduct.