Van Dijk says Liverpool contract extension talks have begun

Published : Oct 21, 2024 19:14 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk applauds fans after the match.
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said formal discussions over a contract extension have begun at the Premier League club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Dutch international defender joined the Merseyside club from Southampton in 2018 and has since helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, two League Cup trophies, the FA Cup and Club World Cup.

“I can say obviously discussions are ongoing with the right people, they have started up but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future,” the Netherlands skipper was quoted as saying by British media on Monday.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. I feel very good, physically, mentally and I am having fun ... Full commitment is with Liverpool and to be successful this season.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said in August that senior players like Van Dijk, Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are in the final year of their contracts, must earn their future deals.

The Dutch coach, who is in his first season in charge at Anfield, added that any contract extensions would depend on their performance in the current campaign.

Liverpool lead the standings by a point ahead of Manchester City after eight games this season.

