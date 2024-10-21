MagazineBuy Print

UCL 2024-25: PSG wary of PSV’s impressive domestic results, says Luis Enrique

PSV lost its opening Champions League game at Juventus and drew at home to Sporting, but it has won all nine league matches this season, scoring 29 goals along the way.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 19:14 IST , POISSY, France - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dutch side PSV Eindhoven has yet to win in this season’s Champions League but its domestic form makes it a dangerous opponent, Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique said on Monday.

PSV lost its opening Champions League game at Juventus and drew at home to Sporting, but in its bid to retain its Eredivisie title, it has won all nine league matches this season, scoring 29 goals along the way.

“I think that with the expanded Champions League format there are lots of teams with very high levels,” Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s home game against PSV.

“Last season, they were the best team in their country, and they have had an incredible start to the season when you look at the statistics,” he added.

The PSG coach expects a similar challenge to its most recent game, a 4-2 win over Strasbourg on Saturday to put it top of the Ligue 1 standings.

“They are a top-level team without a doubt. I think it will be similar to the game against Strasbourg. It will be tough for us because of how they play. They play far away from their goal. They press well and score goals and the two goals they scored were from high pressing. The Dutch teams play very good football and PSV know what to do with the ball,” he said.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024-25: Arteta urges Arsenal to use ‘pain’ of Bournemouth loss in clash against Shakhtar

After PSV, the French side has games against Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, but Luis Enrique is not looking beyond the Dutch champion.

“The next game is always the most important one because that is the one you can control. With the new format of the Champions League every home game is even more important. That also goes for PSV,” the Spaniard said.

PSG won its opening game 1-0 against Girona before losing 2-0 at Arsenal, but the manager is content with how his team is performing overall.

“I think we played really well against Girona. I understand that we didn’t compete in the way that we wanted against Arsenal but I was pleased with what I saw. That goes for the whole season,” Luis Enrique said.

