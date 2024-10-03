MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool manager Slot believes Salah is a player who will always score goals

Salah set up Alexis Mac Allister’s goal with a pinpoint cross and then bagged his own with a rocket to the top corner for an astounding 49th goal in the Champions League.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 10:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side’s second goal during the Champions League opening phase match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side’s second goal during the Champions League opening phase match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side’s second goal during the Champions League opening phase match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was not the least bit surprised by the superb performance of Mohamed Salah in its 2-0 Champions League victory over Bologna on Wednesday.

Salah set up Alexis Mac Allister’s goal with a pinpoint cross and then bagged his own with a rocket to the top corner for an astounding 49th goal in the Champions League.

It was Salah’s third goal in his last three games, which came on the back of a three-game mini-drought.

“Before (last week’s League Cup win over West Ham United), Mo played three games without scoring a goal. So it is in football, it can happen that sometimes in three games, you score one or you don’t score,” Slot said.

“But these players, like Mo, they will always score their goals if you just keep playing them.”

The manager would not speculate on Salah’s future at the Merseyside club. Salah’s contract expires at the end of this season and he has said this will be his last season at Anfield.

ALSO READ: Bayern manager Kompany says missed chances cost game against Villa

“Mo has done really well today, and I’m happy with the way he does at the moment, and I’m not looking forward to next season,” Slot said.

The 46-year-old Dutchman, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the close season, has become the team’s first manager to win eight of its first nine games across all competitions.

His team have won its opening two in the Champions League to sit fifth in the 36-team table. It also tops the Premier League. Slot, however, shrugged off the accolade.

“I don’t draw many conclusions from that, but it’s nice. So many incredible managers have worked here, doing so many special things,” he said. “The only thing is I hope it is not the only thing people remember me for in two or three years or however long I am here. If all they say is, ‘that’s the manager who won eight out of nine!’

“I’m hoping to do more special things than just win eight out of my first nine games.”

He also praised Klopp for the squad he inherited.

“It also says how I have been left this club -- the work rate the players put in, how the staff are helping me get these results,” Slot said.

