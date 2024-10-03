MagazineBuy Print

Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz to continue on 221 with last man Juned Khan

Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: Check the scores and updates from day 3 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Oct 03, 2024 08:47 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage from Day 3 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2024-25 match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

  • October 03, 2024 08:22
    Sarfaraz Khan in the record books

    Sarfaraz Khan becomes fourth-youngest player to score double century in Irani Cup

  • October 03, 2024 08:14
    Day 2 Report

    Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz stands tall for Mumbai against Rest of India

    Sarfaraz Khan plundered his fourth First Class double hundred – and the first for Mumbai in the Irani Cup history – to take Mumbai to safety.

  • October 03, 2024 08:12
    Lineups

    Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal.

    Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan.

  • October 03, 2024 08:12
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?

    The live streaming of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. 

