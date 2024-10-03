- October 03, 2024 08:22Sarfaraz Khan in the record books
- October 03, 2024 08:12Lineups
Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal.
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan.
- October 03, 2024 08:12LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?
The live streaming of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
- Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz to continue on 221 with last man Juned Khan
