F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024

Formula One will not hold a sprint race for rookie drivers in Abu Dhabi after the final grand prix of the season, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.

The concept has been discussed for some time but stakeholders decided at a meeting of the Formula One commission at the RB team’s factory in Faenza, Italy, not to proceed.

“While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024,” the FIA said in a statement.

“Discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025.”

The last grand prix of the season is at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina on December 8.

The sprint format, with qualifying and a 100km race on the same day, would give potentially 10 rookie drivers the chance to compete against each other in current cars without teams worrying about damage.