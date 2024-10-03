MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024

The concept has been discussed for some time but stakeholders decided at a meeting of the Formula One commission at the RB team’s factory in Faenza, Italy, not to proceed.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 09:27 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The last grand prix of the season is at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina on December 8.
The last grand prix of the season is at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina on December 8. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The last grand prix of the season is at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina on December 8. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One will not hold a sprint race for rookie drivers in Abu Dhabi after the final grand prix of the season, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.

The concept has been discussed for some time but stakeholders decided at a meeting of the Formula One commission at the RB team’s factory in Faenza, Italy, not to proceed.

“While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024,” the FIA said in a statement.

ALSO READ: NBA legend Michael Jordan files anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR

“Discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025.”

The last grand prix of the season is at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina on December 8.

The sprint format, with qualifying and a 100km race on the same day, would give potentially 10 rookie drivers the chance to compete against each other in current cars without teams worrying about damage. 

Related Topics

F1 /

FIA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz to continue on 221 with last man Juned
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City star Nunes arrested in Spain for alleged phone robbery
    Reuters
  3. F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024
    Reuters
  4. Mavericks star Luka Doncic injures calf in preseason practice, will be evaluated in a week
    AP
  5. BAN vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh v Scotland; Predicted XI, H2H
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024
    Reuters
  2. U.S. Grand Prix ticket sales ‘took off’ after Verstappen stopped winning
    Reuters
  3. Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’
    Reuters
  4. Ricciardo’s replacement Lawson hit with grid penalty before US Grand Prix: Red Bull Racing
    Reuters
  5. F1: Liam Lawson feeling the pressure to perform, says ‘nothing set in stone’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz to continue on 221 with last man Juned
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City star Nunes arrested in Spain for alleged phone robbery
    Reuters
  3. F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024
    Reuters
  4. Mavericks star Luka Doncic injures calf in preseason practice, will be evaluated in a week
    AP
  5. BAN vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh v Scotland; Predicted XI, H2H
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment