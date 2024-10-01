MagazineBuy Print

F1: Liam Lawson feeling the pressure to perform, says ‘nothing set in stone’

Lawson already impressed Red Bull’s top brass when he replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races last season at the team formerly known as AlphaTauri.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 11:35 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lawson said telling family and his other backers was the most enjoyable thing about his F1 chance.
Lawson said telling family and his other backers was the most enjoyable thing about his F1 chance. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lawson said telling family and his other backers was the most enjoyable thing about his F1 chance. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Having secured a race seat with Red Bull-owned RB, Liam Lawson is mindful he could lose his Formula One chance in months if he fails to perform for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old New Zealander, announced as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement at the Italy-based outfit last week, will return to racing at a sprint weekend in Texas on October 20, the first of a triple-header that includes Mexico and Brazil.

Lawson already impressed Red Bull’s top brass when he replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races last season at the team formerly known as AlphaTauri.

He is heavily backed to retain his RB seat next season, with only Japanese teammate Yuki Tsunoda confirmed for 2025.

Lawson, however, said he was guaranteed nothing beyond the six races left in the current season.

“I’ve been given this opportunity for a reason. But obviously, it’s always performance-based,” he told the New Zealand Herald.

“Even when you have a full-year contract or a multi-year contract, those can be broken.

ALSO READ: Renault to stop engine production at Viry-Chatillon factory after 2025 season

“It’s not set in stone, I’m not guaranteed racing next year.

“That’s the target, that’s why they’ve given me this opportunity – to prepare me for hopefully driving next year.

“But they still need to evaluate how I go in the car.”

Lawson became the 10th Kiwi driver to start a grand prix when he replaced Ricciardo at Zandvoort last year and the first since Brendon Hartley with AlphaTauri’s predecessor Toro Rosso in 2018.

Having bided his time as a reserve driver this year, Lawson’s ascension has excited fans and media in New Zealand, and has been a big relief to his family.

His parents Jared and Kristy sold their family home to support his racing dream while his sisters also shelved promising careers in Irish dancing to help their brother.

Lawson said telling family and his other backers was the most enjoyable thing about his F1 chance.

“Everyone I called – all my family, my mum and dad included and the board of amazing people who’ve believed in me since day one – their first reaction was exactly the same,” he said.

“It wasn’t excitement or happiness, it was relief. I could hear it in their voice after how long it’s been, how much hard work and sacrifice has gone into this, especially for my family.”

