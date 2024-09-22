McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Singapore GP to narrow F1 title race

Formula One title contender Lando Norris led from pole to the chequered flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, narrowing the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, who was second.
It was the McLaren driver’s third career GP win and his first from pole at his sixth attempt. Teammate Oscar Piastri was third to extend their lead over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.
More to follow...
