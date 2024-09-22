MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Singapore GP to narrow F1 title race

It was the McLaren driver’s third career GP win and his first from pole at his sixth attempt. Teammate Oscar Piastri was third to extend their lead over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 19:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris drives during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on September 22, 2024.
McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris drives during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on September 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP/LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA
infoIcon

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris drives during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on September 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP/LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA

Formula One title contender Lando Norris led from pole to the chequered flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, narrowing the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, who was second.

It was the McLaren driver’s third career GP win and his first from pole at his sixth attempt. Teammate Oscar Piastri was third to extend their lead over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Lando Norris /

Singapore Grand Prix /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round
    Team Sportstar
  3. McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Singapore GP to narrow F1 title race
    AFP
  4. How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section; Divya, Harika & Vantika win as women on cusp of winning gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Singapore GP to narrow F1 title race
    AFP
  2. Singapore GP: Verstappen stages protest over ‘ridiculous’ swearing punishment
    Reuters
  3. Singapore GP: Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen for pole position
    AP
  4. F1: Singapore GP practice halted by large lizard on track
    Reuters
  5. Verstappen must do ‘work of public interest’ after swearing: Formula One stewards
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round
    Team Sportstar
  3. McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Singapore GP to narrow F1 title race
    AFP
  4. How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section; Divya, Harika & Vantika win as women on cusp of winning gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment