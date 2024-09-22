MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Manchester City vs Arsenal updates, Premier League 2024-25: MCI v ARS, When and where to watch, Score, Kick-off at 9 PM IST

MCI vs ARS: Follow the live score and updates from the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Manchester City and Arsenal from the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Updated : Sep 22, 2024 19:36 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Manchester City and Arsenal from the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

  • September 22, 2024 19:34
    PREVIEW

    Defending champion Manchester City will take on last season’s runner-up Arsenal in a Premier League 2024-25 clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

    Pep Guardiola’s City comes into the match after a goalless draw against Inter in the Champions League, while Arenal was also held 0-0 against Atalanta in their opening UCL clash.

    City pipped Arsenal to the title by two points last season, winning its fourth Premier League crown on the trot. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that his boys are ready and have been preparing for this clash from pre-season.

    “We’ve been preparing for this since pre-season. Obviously, we knew the schedule, and we know that it’s extremely rare to play in these conditions with three massive away games in six days,” Arteta said.

    READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

    When and where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match kick-off?

    The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 9:00 PM IST, Sunday, September 22 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. 

    Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match?

    The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

