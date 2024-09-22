MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Who is the referee for Manchester City vs Arsenal?

In a May 2022 FIFA pronouncement, Oliver was listed as one of six English officials to oversee matches at that November and December’s World Cup.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Michael Oliver reacts.
Referee Michael Oliver reacts. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Referee Michael Oliver reacts. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Defending champion Manchester City will take on last season’s runner-up Arsenal in a Premier League 2024-25 clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Michael Oliver of England will be the referee for the match. Oliver belongs to the select group of referees in the Premier League. He received his FIFA badge in 2012, allowing him to officiate in major international matches. He was appointed to take charge of the final of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was promoted to the UEFA Elite Group of Referees in 2018.

In a May 2022 FIFA pronouncement, Oliver was listed as one of six English officials to oversee matches at that November and December’s World Cup.

On 10 August 2022, he was the referee for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup between Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid.

