Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: Bhui scores unbeaten hundred vs India B; Vyshak run out for 17 in 350-run chase

- September 22, 2024 11:07WAditya Thakare falls to Washington
Two boundaries and out. A short outing in the middle for Thakare who falls for 9 off 7 balls to Washington Sundar. That’s the end of the India D innings.
- September 22, 2024 11:02WVyshak run out!!
The gamble of opening with Vyshak doesn’t prove very successful. He sets off for a non-existent single and is found short at the striker’s end despite the dive.
IND 36/1 in 15.4 overs
- September 22, 2024 10:53WArshdeep falls!
Abhishek: A wicket right after drinks. Mohit Avasthi bowls a bouncer at Arshdeep who drops his head and throws his hands at it, is caught by Jagadeesan, who has to track back a little to pouch it.
IND 291/8 in 57.1 overs
- September 22, 2024 10:48Gaikwad survives an lbw shout
Mulani gets one to keep its line and raps Gaikwad on the pads. Was given out on field, but upon review, ball-tracking suggests it was missing leg stump.
IND C 30/0 in 12 overs
- September 22, 2024 10:39IND D 284/7, lead by 351
Abhishek: An attritional passage of play as Arshdeep trusts his defence against Washington Sundar. Bhui keeping strike against the pacers as the pair looks intent on putting the chase out of India B’s reach.
- September 22, 2024 10:28IND C 19/0 in 8 overs
A cautious start from Gaikwad and Vyshak. Avesh Khan has found his rhythm and is troubling the batters. Vyshak lucky to get two boundaries through the cordon so far.
- September 22, 2024 10:09100Ricky Bhui gets to his century!
A 101-ball hundred for Ricky Bhui laced with 12 fours and three sixes. IND D reach 267/7 with a lead of 334 runs.
- September 22, 2024 10:07IND C 8/0 in 3.1 overs
India C opt to open with Vyshak rather than Sai Sudharsan, in the hope of quick runs. The all-rounder edges his seventh ball to gully where Shashwat Rawat puts it down.
- September 22, 2024 09:59WIndia D 262/7 in 48.1 overs
Abhishek adds: The new batter Arshdeep is hit on the helmet by a Mukesh bouncer. Looks in a bit of pain.
- September 22, 2024 09:45Avesh falls for nought! India A declares!
Avesh departs for a first baller. Looks to heave a length ball to the leg side, gets a top edge and Ishan Kishan moves to the point region to complete the catch.
INDIA C needs 350 runs to win.
- September 22, 2024 09:42News from the middle
Suryakumar Yadav not on the field. Rinku Singh fielding for him at the moment.
- September 22, 2024 09:42WKushagra falls for 46!
Short of a length ball from Gaurav Yadav, Kushagra looks to pull but only finds deep fine. A good knock yesterday but can’t get to his fifty today. Avesh in next.
IND A 285/7 in 65.5 overs.
- September 22, 2024 09:40IND D 245/6 in 45.2 over
Akash Sengupta falls after a 29-run cameo.
- September 22, 2024 09:23Scores at Day 3 Stumps
IND D 244/5 vs IND B, leads by 311 runs
Bhui 90* (87)
Sengupta 28* (68)
IND A 270/6 vs IND C, leads by 333 runs
Kushagra 40* (54)
Kotian 13* (16)
- September 22, 2024 09:01India A in driver’s seat vs India C
- September 22, 2024 08:50India D in a comfortable position heading into Day 4
Duleep Trophy 2024: India D ends day 3 strong against India B as Bhui inches close to century
Ricky Bhui braved a searing spell from Navdeep Saini on a two-paced day three strip to all but secure India D three consolation points for a first-innings lead in its third-round Duleep trophy fixture against India B.
- September 22, 2024 08:26Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2024 third round matches:
When will India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match start?
The India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match?
The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
- September 22, 2024 08:13Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the third round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 being played at Anantapur. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the final day of the tournament!
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 222/8; Target 515; Ashwin takes five-fer, Jadeja removes Shanto for 82
- Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: Bhui scores unbeaten hundred vs India B; Vyshak run out for 17 in 350-run chase
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: India men beat USA, close to winning gold; Women hand China a 1.5-2.5 loss to share top spot with Kazakhstan
- ‘Who scores? I don’t care’: PSG boss Enrique stresses team effort, reluctant to name Dembele next top scorer
- Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table: India men almost assured of gold; women tied for lead ahead of final day
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE