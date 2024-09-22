MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: Bhui scores unbeaten hundred vs India B; Vyshak run out for 17 in 350-run chase

Duleep Trophy Live Score: Catch all the scores and updates from Day 4 of the third round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 as India A faces India C and India D takes on India B in Anantapur on Sunday.

Updated : Sep 22, 2024 11:08 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Day 4 of the third round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 as India A faces India C and India D takes on India B.

  • September 22, 2024 11:07
    W
    Aditya Thakare falls to Washington

    Two boundaries and out. A short outing in the middle for Thakare who falls for 9 off 7 balls to Washington Sundar. That’s the end of the India D innings. 

  • September 22, 2024 11:02
    W
    Vyshak run out!!

    The gamble of opening with Vyshak doesn’t prove very successful. He sets off for a non-existent single and is found short at the striker’s end despite the dive. 

    IND 36/1 in 15.4 overs

  • September 22, 2024 10:53
    W
    Arshdeep falls!

    Abhishek: A wicket right after drinks. Mohit Avasthi bowls a bouncer at Arshdeep who drops his head and throws his hands at it, is caught by Jagadeesan, who has to track back a little to pouch it.

    IND 291/8 in 57.1 overs

  • September 22, 2024 10:48
    Gaikwad survives an lbw shout

    Mulani gets one to keep its line and raps Gaikwad on the pads. Was given out on field, but upon review, ball-tracking suggests it was missing leg stump.

    IND C 30/0 in 12 overs

  • September 22, 2024 10:39
    IND D 284/7, lead by 351

    Abhishek: An attritional passage of play as Arshdeep trusts his defence against Washington Sundar. Bhui keeping strike against the pacers as the pair looks intent on putting the chase out of India B’s reach.

  • September 22, 2024 10:28
    IND C 19/0 in 8 overs

    A cautious start from Gaikwad and Vyshak. Avesh Khan has found his rhythm and is troubling the batters. Vyshak lucky to get two boundaries through the cordon so far. 

  • September 22, 2024 10:09
    100
    Ricky Bhui gets to his century!

    A 101-ball hundred for Ricky Bhui laced with 12 fours and three sixes. IND D reach 267/7 with a lead of 334 runs. 

  • September 22, 2024 10:07
    IND C 8/0 in 3.1 overs

    India C opt to open with Vyshak rather than Sai Sudharsan, in the hope of quick runs. The all-rounder edges his seventh ball to gully where Shashwat Rawat puts it down. 

  • September 22, 2024 09:59
    W
    India D 262/7 in 48.1 overs

    Abhishek adds: The new batter Arshdeep is hit on the helmet by a Mukesh bouncer. Looks in a bit of pain.

  • September 22, 2024 09:45
    Avesh falls for nought! India A declares!

    Avesh departs for a first baller. Looks to heave a length ball to the leg side, gets a top edge and Ishan Kishan moves to the point region to complete the catch.

    INDIA C needs 350 runs to win.

  • September 22, 2024 09:42
    News from the middle

    Suryakumar Yadav not on the field. Rinku Singh fielding for him at the moment.

  • September 22, 2024 09:42
    W
    Kushagra falls for 46!

    Short of a length ball from Gaurav Yadav, Kushagra looks to pull but only finds deep fine. A good knock yesterday but can’t get to his fifty today. Avesh in next.

    IND A 285/7 in 65.5 overs.

  • September 22, 2024 09:40
    IND D 245/6 in 45.2 over

    Akash Sengupta falls after a 29-run cameo. 

  • September 22, 2024 09:23
    Scores at Day 3 Stumps

    IND D 244/5 vs IND B, leads by 311 runs

    Bhui 90* (87)

    Sengupta 28* (68)

    IND A 270/6 vs IND C, leads by 333 runs

    Kushagra 40* (54)

    Kotian 13* (16)

  • September 22, 2024 09:01
    India A in driver’s seat vs India C

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Parag, Rawat put India A in dominant position against India C ahead of final day

    Riyan Parag and Shashwat Rawat showed that quality in ample measure on the third day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India C.

  • September 22, 2024 08:50
    India D in a comfortable position heading into Day 4

    Duleep Trophy 2024: India D ends day 3 strong against India B as Bhui inches close to century

    Ricky Bhui braved a searing spell from Navdeep Saini on a two-paced day three strip to all but secure India D three consolation points for a first-innings lead in its third-round Duleep trophy fixture against India B.

  • September 22, 2024 08:26
    Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2024 third round matches:

    When will India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match start?

    The India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

    Where to watch India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match?

    The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

  • September 22, 2024 08:13
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the third round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 being played at Anantapur. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the final day of the tournament!

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 222/8; Target 515; Ashwin takes five-fer, Jadeja removes Shanto for 82
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: Bhui scores unbeaten hundred vs India B; Vyshak run out for 17 in 350-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: India men beat USA, close to winning gold; Women hand China a 1.5-2.5 loss to share top spot with Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Who scores? I don’t care’: PSG boss Enrique stresses team effort, reluctant to name Dembele next top scorer
    Reuters
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table: India men almost assured of gold; women tied for lead ahead of final day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: Bhui scores unbeaten hundred vs India B; Vyshak run out for 17 in 350-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 222/8; Target 515; Ashwin takes five-fer, Jadeja removes Shanto for 82
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs New Zealand Wankhede Test: Daily tickets to be sold at Rs.125, five-day ticket at Rs. 375
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, 1st Youth ODI: Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U-19 to 7-wicket win against Australia U-19
    PTI
  5. ENG vs AUS highlights, 2nd ODI: Australia beat England by 68 runs to extend series lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 222/8; Target 515; Ashwin takes five-fer, Jadeja removes Shanto for 82
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: Bhui scores unbeaten hundred vs India B; Vyshak run out for 17 in 350-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: India men beat USA, close to winning gold; Women hand China a 1.5-2.5 loss to share top spot with Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Who scores? I don’t care’: PSG boss Enrique stresses team effort, reluctant to name Dembele next top scorer
    Reuters
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table: India men almost assured of gold; women tied for lead ahead of final day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment