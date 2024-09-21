MagazineBuy Print

Ticket prices to remain same for 3rd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai

The ticket prices were reportedly hiked by 25 per cent for the Test three years ago, taking the price to Rs 125 for a daily ticket against Rs 100 and Rs 375 for all five days against Rs 300.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 19:17 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Axar Patel during the 2nd Test against New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: India's Axar Patel during the 2nd Test against New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Axar Patel during the 2nd Test against New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The ticket prices will remain the same as the previous rates for the upcoming third Test of the India versus New Zealand series to be played here from November 1-5, the Mumbai Cricket Association has said.

India and New Zealand last played a Test here at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021, a contest which the hosts won by 372 runs after Kiwis’ spinner Ajaz Patel created history by becoming only the third bowler in Tests to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

The ticket prices were reportedly hiked by 25 per cent for the Test three years ago, taking the price to Rs 125 for a daily ticket against Rs 100 and Rs 375 for all five days against Rs 300, compared to the rates for the match held here back in 2016.

The MCA in its Apex Council meeting has also decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the country’s most iconic cricket venues, Wankhede Stadium, on January 19 next year in its golden jubilee celebration.

Among the other decisions taken in the meeting, all trainee players selected for the off-season camp in various categories — U-14, U-16, U-19 boys and U-15, U-19, U-23 senior women — will receive First-Class passes and travel allowances from the MCA.

A career fair will be organised for the MCA’s players which will feature a meet-and-greet event with top executives from various corporate organisations, as well as former and current India cricketers.

“The primary focus of this event will be on the recruitment of cricketers, providing players with career opportunities both within and outside of cricket,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

Similarly, an equipment fair will also be arranged for MCA players and affiliated clubs, which will provide a platform for the players to purchase equipment directly from manufacturers at “best possible price”.

“MCA will cover the match day expenses for MCA Affiliated Office Clubs participating in the Times Shield and MCA Corporate Trophy,” he said.

While a new air-conditioned enclosure will be created for MCA club secretaries at the Vithal Divecha Pavilion at the Wankhede Stadium, the governing body will also distribute subsidies to affiliated office clubs and school and college clubs.

“Dr HD Kanga League awards function will be held on October 25,” Naik added.

