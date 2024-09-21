India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: BAN 8/0; Zakir, Shadman at crease; Target 515

- September 21, 2024 13:213rd over
Bumrah continues.
- September 21, 2024 13:17BAN 8/0
Mohammed Siraj bowling from the other end. Great start to the attack from Siraj as he bowls a maiden.
- September 21, 2024 13:134BAN 8/0
Jasprit Bumrah starting off with a delivery swinging away from the batter. Zakir on strike, Shadman on the other end. FOUR! Zakir defends but the ball catches the edge and races to the boundary towards third man. Another FOUR as Zakir drives it towards long off. Sarfaraz, the substitute fielder, chases after and dives but in vain. A dot ball to end the over.
- September 21, 2024 13:01India 287/4 - Declare
India has declared with a lead of 514 runs. Rahul is unbeaten on 22 off 19 while Gill walks back after scoring 119 off 176 not out.
- September 21, 2024 12:57IND 279/4
Rahul has been using his feet brilliant in this brief innings. Charging at spinners, looking play his shots. The Rahul we all have been looking for.
- September 21, 2024 12:524IND 270/4
Jadeja is still padded up though. Could still be another 30 minutes or so before declaration. Rahul comes down the track and plays an inside out towards cover for four.
- September 21, 2024 12:49IND 263/4
The lead is now getting closer to 500. Rohit Sharma is in his whites that means the declaration is coming soon.
- September 21, 2024 12:45100IND 256/4
Century for Gill! He reaches his fifth Test ton off his 161st delivery. Punches the ball towards midwicket and takes a single. Another outstanding knock.
Rahul drives the next ball towards cover for four. Beautiful shot that. Classy.
- September 21, 2024 12:424IND 251/4
KL Rahul hits his first boundary as he goes back and punches the ball towards cover for four.
- September 21, 2024 12:38IND 243/4
A huge appeal against Gill for LBW off Mehidy’s bowling. Umpire turns it down. Bangladesh is interested but they don’t review it eventually. Probably going down the leg.
- September 21, 2024 12:364IND 243/4
Gill starts Shakib’s over with two consecutive boundaries. First flicks a full toss towards midwicket before tucking a length ball towards backward square leg.
- September 21, 2024 12:31WIND 234/4
Pant is gone! He falls right after sweeping Mehidy for four. Charges down the track and hits the ball straight back to bowler. Good catch by Mehidy Hasan. A great knock and a great partnership comes to an end.
Pant c and b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 109(128)
KL Rahul is the new man in.
- September 21, 2024 12:24100IND 229/3
Pant on 99. He drives the ball towards cover and gets to his century in 124 balls! Spectacular innings by him. He ends the Shakib over with a boundary.
- September 21, 2024 12:214IND 223/3
Pant is six runs away from his century, Gill 13. And Pant is now four runs away as he smacks Mehidy towards cover for another boundary. Takes a single off the next ball to keep strike for the next over.
- September 21, 2024 12:186IND 218/3
In only the second over of the session, Pant charges down the track off Shakib Al Hasan and hits a straight six. Huge shot. Follow it up with a sweep towards square for four. 11 runs from that over.
- September 21, 2024 12:132nd session
Players are back in the middle. Pant and Gill don’t seem like getting out anytime soon. Pitch has been brilliant to bat on so far. How far will India look to stretch lead?
- September 21, 2024 11:35First session summary
- Both batters at the crease, Pant and Gill, notched up half-centuries.
- Pant, after reaching his 50, increased his scoring rate, making use of inventive shots and hitting all around the ground.
- The Pant-Gill partnership now stands at 137 as India leads Bangladesh by 432 runs.
- September 21, 2024 11:294IND 205/3
Shakib back with the ball. Final over before lunch. FOUR! Pant sweeps through deep square leg for a boundary. Another FOUR! He dances down the track and hits it down the ground. A single to follow. A single to end the first session as the teams go for Lunch.
- September 21, 2024 11:25IND 195/3
Hasan with the ball. Better over for the bowling side, just two runs off it after a flurry of expensive overs.
- September 21, 2024 11:22IND 193/3
What a shot! Gill drives the full toss delivery towards long off for a FOUR! DROPPED! Pant goes for a big shot but instead catches the top edge. The ball goes up high but skipper Shanto fails to take the catch!
- September 21, 2024 11:164IND 184/3
Hasan back. Lovely shot as Pant goes on the backfoot and punches it towards third man for a FOUR! He goes for another boundary with a pull shot towards the cow corner but just gets a two. SIX! Pant scoops over fine leg for a maximum!
- September 21, 2024 11:104IND 171/3
Shakib is brought in. Pant reverse-sweeps and hits it for a FOUR towards third man. 100-run partnership is brought up.
- September 21, 2024 11:056IND 166/3
FOUR! Pant comes down the track and hits it inside-out over extra-cover for a boundary. Now, it’s Gill who dances down the track and hits a massive SIX! It’s somewhere between cow corner and long on.
- September 21, 2024 11:024IND 155/3
Hasan comes back. FOUR! Gill pulls the ball towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
- September 21, 2024 10:5750IND 151/3
Pant on strike, one run away from half-century. 50! Pant takes a single to notch up his half-century on his return to red-ball cricket after almost two years. Just the two runs off the Mehidy over.
- September 21, 2024 10:54IND 149/3
Nahid back. Pant defends away, three dots in a row. Pant hits it towards point for a single. Just the one run from the over.
- September 21, 2024 10:49IND 148/3
Pant goes the inventive way and tries to reverse-sweep but misses. His glove catches it. Next ball, he fashionably defends the ball by swatting the ball away with his leg. He goes inventive again, and this time flicks it over his shoulder, between the keeper and the leg slip. The ball doesn’t race for a four but gives India a two. A single off the next ball, followed by a dot.
- September 21, 2024 10:434IND 145/3
Nahid back from the other end. Gill defends on the first ball. A dot to follow. Gill tries to play it through the covers a fielder is there inside the circle to stop the ball. FOUR! He cuts it square and this time finds the gap for a boundary. A picturesque drive from Gill but the fielder stops it. A dot to end the over.
- September 21, 2024 10:406IND 141/3
SIX! Mehidy is met with a massive shot on his first ball, courtesy of a Rishabh Pant classic. The batter dances down the track and hits it over long off. A two on the last ball as Gill takes strike.
- September 21, 2024 10:35IND 133/3
Drinks done, Nahid Rana comes into the attack. A two to end the over as the pacer concedes four runs.
- September 21, 2024 10:304IND 129/3
A boundary after 46 balls! Pant charges down the track off Mehidy Hasan and smacks the ball straight. Typical Pant shot. A ball later, Pant goes for a quick single, but an overthrow gets him a double.
- September 21, 2024 10:25IND 123/3
The scoring rate has dropped down a touch but there are no demons in the pitch to make the batters comfortable. It seems Pant and Gill are consciously looking to play long and not hit unnecessary shots.
- September 21, 2024 10:20IND 121/3
Taskin creates a chance, almost. Gill tries to cut but doesn’t time it well. The ball goes towards the point but falls just short of the fielder.
- September 21, 2024 10:09IND 119/3
Change in bowling, Taskin is here. He bowled well yesterday. Starts off by giving just one run in the over.
- September 21, 2024 09:5750IND 114/3
And now Shubman Gill joins the party! Charges Mehidy Hasan down the track and lofts him over midwicket for a SIX! Classic Gill shot. And again! Copy paste shot for same result. Two sixes to bring up his fifty in 79 balls.
- September 21, 2024 09:564IND 100/3
Short ball and Rishabh Pant pulls it towards midwicket. Cracking shot for four. Lead is growing.
- September 21, 2024 09:47IND 95/3
Looks like these are good conditions to bat at the moment. Runs are coming in easily with lack of lateral movement. Could be a long day for Bangladesh bowlers.
- September 21, 2024 09:414IND 90/3
And Rishabh Pant finally gets the opportunity to open his arms. Mehidy Hasan drops a touch short, and Pant pulls him towards midwicket for a four. Takes a quick single to keep the strike for the next over.
- September 21, 2024 09:38IND 85/3
Hasan Mahmud from the other end. Two singles came in that over as well. Not much movement so far off the pitch.
- September 21, 2024 09:32IND 83/3
Mehidy Hasan Miraz begins the proceedings. Rishabh Pant takes a single off the first ball and Shubman Gill gives the strike back two balls later.
- September 21, 2024 09:291st session
Players and umpires are out in the middle. There’s a good chance this game might end by the end of this day or latest by tomorrow. How long will India bat? We’ll find out soon.
- September 21, 2024 09:17Weather update
It rained last night in several parts of the city including around the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. It is still overcast but it’s still humid.
- September 21, 2024 09:12Day 2 summary
- India gets bowled out inside the first session for 376.
- Bumrah picks a four-wicket haul and is helped by fellow pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj to bowl out Bangladesh right after Tea for 149.
- India takes a 227-run lead but decides to bat again.
- Rohit, Jaiswal in quick succession. Kohli falls 10 mins before the Stumps.
- Overnight score 81/3 with a lead of 308 runs.
- September 21, 2024 09:01Ashwin takes a look back at his recent years and a special ton at home
“I used to be critical, but not anymore. I have put a lot of pressure on myself, and people have put pressure on me.”
Read the full QnA here:
- September 21, 2024 08:48Bangladesh had a day to forget while batting on Day 2
Bangladesh recorded its second-lowest total in India during the first Test match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Bangladesh was skittled out for 149 inside three sessions, conceding a 227-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah, who became the sixth Indian quick to reach 400 international wickets, finished with figures of 4 for 50.
Bangladesh’s lowest Test totals in India
106 (November 22, 2019 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata)
150 (November 14, 2019 - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore)
195 (November 22, 2019 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata)
- September 21, 2024 08:35Bumrah reached 400 international wickets on Day 2!
He first dismissed Shadman Islam (2 off 6 balls), knocking over his stumps with a delivery that jagged back in. Later, in the 13th over, Mushfiqur Rahman (8 off 14 balls) edged one to the slips, where KL Rahul took a sharp catch. Returning for his second spell, Bumrah struck again, removing Hasan Mahmud (9 off 22 balls) as Virat Kohli safely held on to a catch in the slips.
Indian pacers to have 400 international wickets (Tests+ODIs+T20Is)
Kapil Dev - 687 wickets (448 innings)
Zaheer Khan - 597 wickets (373 innings)
Javagal Srinath - 551 wickets (348 innings)
Mohammed Shami - 448 wickets (245 innings)
Ishant Sharma - 434 wickets (280 innings)
Jasprit Bumrah - 400 wickets (227 innings)
Latest on Sportstar
