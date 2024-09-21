Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 3: IND A loses two, lead crosses 140; Shreyas scores fifty for India D vs B

- September 21, 2024 13:16Fifty for Shreyas!
IND D skipper Shreyas has found some form as he registers a 37-ball half-century vs IND B. Second fifty for the batter this tournament.
- September 21, 2024 13:08Shreyas on a boundary spree
Abhishek: Four fours is as many balls for Shreyas. He gets an inside edge that misses the stumps and runs to fine leg. The next keeps low and beats the keeper. The third is an intentional dab past gully while the fourth is edged through slips.
IND D 77/3 in 11 overs
- September 21, 2024 13:02IND D 60/3 in 3 overs
Abhishek: Shreyas slashes outside off and gets an edge over gully. Saini follows up with a fuller delivery which is picked up over covers for 6.
- September 21, 2024 12:57IND A 82/2 in 23.4 overs
A ball change in the middle as Mayank and Riyan look to build a partnership to take the game by the scruff off the neck.
- September 21, 2024 12:56IND D 48/3 in 8.5 overs
Bouncers continue for Shreyas. A short leg in place and two fielders behind square on the on side off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.
- September 21, 2024 12:28Meanwhile...Rishabh Pant has scored a century on his return to red ball cricket!
IND v BAN: Pant equals MS Dhoni’s record as Indian keeper with most centuries in Tests
Rishabh Pant joined MS Dhoni as the Indian wicket-keepers with the most number of centuries in Tests after he notched up his ton against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the firs Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
- September 21, 2024 12:07The ploy is in place!
- September 21, 2024 12:06LUNCH
IND D 38/3 vs IND B, leads by 105 runs
Bhui 6* (11)
Shreyas 9* (15)
IND A 73/2 vs IND C, leads by 136 runs
Mayank 31* (52)
- September 21, 2024 12:03Tilak departs for 19
IND A loses its second wicket just before lunch. This time it is Tilak Varma who is caught by Gaikwad off Kmaboj’s delivery.
Tilak Varma c Gaikwad b Kamboj 19 (41b)
- September 21, 2024 11:58Shreyas survives a scare
Abhishek: Shreyas fluffs his lofted cover drive. While it clears the cover fielder, Abhimanyu runs all the way from mid-off to try for it. Puts in a dive and gets one hand too but shells it eventually.
- September 21, 2024 11:47There goes another. India D three down!
- September 21, 2024 11:41WTwo quick wickets for India B
Mukesh removes Bharat!
Abhishek: Mukesh delivery seemed to hurry on to Bharat and crashed into off stump.
Bharat b Mukesh 2
India D 18/2 in 3 overs
- September 21, 2024 11:36WPadikkal falls!
Saini removes Jagadeesan for 3 off 7 balls. Early breakthrough for India B!
Padikkal c Jagadeesan b Saini 3
- September 21, 2024 11:30IND D 9/0 in 1 over
Devdutt Padikkal and Srikar Bharat open for India D after the team managed a 67-run lead. Can the team bat the opposition out of the game and seal its first points of the tournament?
- September 21, 2024 11:20IND A 42/1, leads by 105 runs
Drinks break
Tilak and skipper Agarwal are currently batting for IND A after the early wicket of Pratham (11 off 30).
- September 21, 2024 11:14WWashington falls for 87!
Washington’s siege comes to an end. He holes out to Akash Sengupta off the bowling of Saurabh!
Washington c Sengupta b Saurabh 87
IND 282 all out, trails by 67
- September 21, 2024 11:12IND B vs IND D: A bit of banter
Abhishek: Arshdeep at long on having a bit of banter with Mukesh Kumar, shouts “Mukesh do ball toh khel yaar” as Sundar denies a single off the fourth delivery as well.
- September 21, 2024 11:07Mohit Avasthi departs
Mohit Avasthi lbw Saurabh 8 (15b)
IND B 275/9 vs IND D, trails by 74 runs
- September 21, 2024 11:01Pratham Singh is out!
Pratham Singh of IND A lifts the ball towards leg side but couldn’t connect properly. Skipper Gaikwad tracked the ball well to take the catch.
Pratham Singh c Gaikwad b Gaurav Yadav 11 (30b)
IND A 35/1 vs IND C, leads by 98 runs
- September 21, 2024 10:53A close contest on the cards in Anantapur
Ajith: There is plenty of noise at the main ground of the stadium yet again, the crowd is building up. So much so, it seems so unlike a domestic game of cricket in India.
After dismissing India-C for 234, and taking a first innings lead of 63, India-A has begun its second essay well: 20 for no loss.
- September 21, 2024 10:44Another blow for IND B
Abhishek: Another wicket for Saurabh as he castles Navdeep Saini who had flicked him through fine leg for a boundary earlier in the over.
Navdeep Saini b Saurabh 7 (9b)
IND B 255/8 vs IND D, trails by 95 runs
- September 21, 2024 10:36Saini the new batter in for IND B
Abhishek: Akash Sengupta goes for bouncers against Navdeep Saini which he has been able to duck under so far. The dressing room sends a loud message across to Sundar to start keeping strike.
- September 21, 2024 10:31Rahul Chahar loses his wicket
IND B loses its seventh wicket as Rahul Chahar is bowled by Saurabh Kumar.
R D Chahar b Saurabh 9 (39)
IND B 245/7 in 69 overs, trailing by 104 runs.
- September 21, 2024 10:27IND B 244/6 vs IND D
IND B trails by 105 runs. Washington Sundar (64) is supported by Rahul Chahar (9) at the crease.
- September 21, 2024 10:22IND A vs IND C action resumes
IND A, with a 63-run lead, has begun its second innings, with Pratham Singh and skipper Mayank Agarwal opening.
- September 21, 2024 10:06WPulkit departs for 41!
A heave on the offside from Pulkit to a short ball, doesn’t get the contact needed. Lobs up and the point fielder completes a simple catch.
Pulkit Narang c Kotian b Avesh Khan 41
That brings the innings to an end. India C concedes a first innings lead of 63.
India C 234 all out in 71 overs
- September 21, 2024 10:014Washington Sundar gets to his fifty!!
Washington battles on for India B! He gets to his fifty with a boundary. A long way to for India B though, as they continue to trail by 124.
- September 21, 2024 09:58News about Indrajith coming in
Indrajith is likely to undergo MRI scan today and will not be playing this match any longer, reports our man on the ground, P.K. Ajith Kumar.
- September 21, 2024 09:57IND B 221/6 in 62.4 overs
Abhishek: A sombre start to the day. Sundar moves from 39 to 46 runs in first six overs. The only boundary has been off Rahul Chahar’s edge through the slip cordon.
- September 21, 2024 09:52WVyshak is cleaned up!!
Avesh bowls stump to stump and gets one to keep low. Vyshak can’t get his bat down in time and the 58-run stand in broken.
IND C 225/8 in 68.2 overs; Trails by 72 runs.
- September 21, 2024 09:47IND B 217/6 in 61 overs
A boundary for Rahul Chahar after 13 consecutive dot balls. Relieves some pressure on him and the team early on the third morning. India B trails by 132 runs.
- September 21, 2024 09:25Scores at DAY 2 STUMPS
IND B 210/6 vs IND D
Washington 39* (89)
Rahul Chahar 0* (5)
IND B trails by 139 runs
IND C 216/7 vs IND A
Pulkit 35* (93)
Vyshak 14* (25)
IND C trails by 81 runs
- September 21, 2024 09:14A sublime hundred from Samson yesterday!
- September 21, 2024 09:05Day 2 report: India C vs India A
- September 21, 2024 08:36Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2024 third round matches:
When will India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match start?
The India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match?
The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
- September 21, 2024 08:25Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Duleep Trophy 2024 third round fixtures taking place in Anantapur. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates direct from the ground during the India A vs India C and India B vs India D encounters..
