MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Alaves beats Sevilla while fans protest Friday night games in Spain

One of the club’s biggest organised fan groups is angry at what it says are excessive Friday and Monday night games that make it hard for supporters to attend.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 09:39 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rioja of Deportivo Alaves celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates.
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rioja of Deportivo Alaves celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Luis Rioja of Deportivo Alaves celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alaves fans ramped up their protest against inconvenient night-time games in Spain when they boycotted the first few minutes of Friday’s La Liga match against Sevilla.

One of the club’s biggest organised fan groups is angry at what it says are excessive Friday and Monday night games that make it hard for supporters to attend.

They called for fans to take their seats five minutes after kickoff so TV pictures would show empty stands and signs protesting the matches.

One enormous banner circulating on social media read: “Fans, Now or Never, No to Football During the Week.”

Alaves will play two of its first 10 La Liga games on a Friday night. Last season, it played 12 of its 34 league matches outside the more usual weekend spots, the highest in the league along with Granada, according to calculations in the Spanish press.

ALSO READ | Ligue 1 2024-25: Eight-goal Nice demolishes hapless Saint-Etienne in historic French rout

Football has traditionally been a sport played at weekends and midweek but more and more European leagues have added games on Friday and Monday nights to satisfy TV audiences and cope with increasing fixture congestion.

Absent fans did not miss much in the opening minutes but they were seated in time to see Carlos Vicente give Alaves the lead after a quarter of an hour.

Carlos Martin doubled the home side’s advantage on the hour mark and, although Dodi Lukebakio pulled one back for Sevilla seven minutes from time, the visitor never looked like preventing a comfortable 2-1 win for Alaves.

The Basque club was fifth in La Liga. Sevilla was 14th.

Related Topics

Alaves /

Sevilla /

La Liga /

Granada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Alaves beats Sevilla while fans protest Friday night games in Spain
    AP
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: IND 85/3, leads BAN by 312 runs; Gill, Pant at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024: Full schedule, teams, venues; Real Madrid to play final in Qatar
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 3: Narang, Vyshak lead fightback for India C vs A; IND D in spot of bother
    Team Sportstar
  5. MLS 2024-25: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit struggling New York City FC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Alaves beats Sevilla while fans protest Friday night games in Spain
    AP
  2. Champions League 2024/25: Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad for the first time since 2023
    AP
  3. Barcelona injury update: Olmo ruled out for several weeks before UEFA Champions League opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Flick praises Barca’s outstanding teenager Yamal after Girona brace
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: New signings Gallagher and Alvarez have energised Atletico, says Simeone
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Alaves beats Sevilla while fans protest Friday night games in Spain
    AP
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: IND 85/3, leads BAN by 312 runs; Gill, Pant at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024: Full schedule, teams, venues; Real Madrid to play final in Qatar
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 3: Narang, Vyshak lead fightback for India C vs A; IND D in spot of bother
    Team Sportstar
  5. MLS 2024-25: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit struggling New York City FC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment