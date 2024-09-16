MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: New signings Gallagher and Alvarez have energised Atletico, says Simeone

Gallagher, who joined this summer from Premier League side Chelsea, scored his first La Liga goal in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Valencia.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 08:32 IST

Reuters
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts during a La Liga encounter with Valencia.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts during a La Liga encounter with Valencia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts during a La Liga encounter with Valencia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The arrival of English midfielder Conor Gallagher and Argentine striker Julian Alvarez has energised Atletico Madrid, coach Diego Simeone said on Sunday .

Gallagher, who joined this summer from Premier League side Chelsea, scored his first La Liga goal in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Valencia.

“He came with a lot of enthusiasm and we needed that kind of player in the midfield because he makes us better,” Simeone told a news conference.

“He does not stop giving his best in every game situation in which he participates.”

Another new signing, Alvarez, scored in the 93rd minute, also his first goal in the Spanish top flight since joining from Manchester City.

“We all needed him to score a goal, for him to be more relaxed, to be connected to what he likes... hopefully the goal will be the first of many,” the manager said.

“I imagine that he lives for the goal and the enthusiasm to generate this type of situations, today he appeared as he always does at the least expected moment at the end of the game when hope seems to be fading and luckily he scored.”

The Atletico boss added that the strengthened squad, which includes new signings such as Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth, is gelling very well and that allows them to compete at the level they want to.

