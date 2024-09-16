Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was the target of abusive and racist comments on social media after a French league game.
The club condemned the abuse and expressed its “full support” Sunday for the Portugal left back, who was targeted following PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday.
Mendes shared on his Instagram account a racist message he received.
During the match, Mendes brought down Ludovic Ajorque in the box for a penalty that Romain Del Castillo converted to give Brest the lead.
“Paris Saint-Germain doesn’t tolerate racism, antisemitism or any other form of discrimination,” the club said. “The racial insults directed at Nuno Mendes are totally unacceptable ... we are working with the relevant authorities and associations to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”
Latest on Sportstar
- Ligue 1: PSG says defender Nuno Mendes target of racial abuse after league game
- Serie A 2024-25: Champion Inter drops to second after 1-1 draw at Monza; Napoli moves to summit with win
- La Liga 2024-25: Atletico cruises to 3-0 win over struggling Valencia
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indian men continue winning streak vs Azerbaijan, women beat Kazakhstan
- Jakob Ingebrigtsen struggles in Copenhagen Half Marathon; finishes debut race in 63 minutes
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE