Ligue 1: PSG says defender Nuno Mendes target of racial abuse after league game

The club condemned the abuse and expressed its “full support” Sunday for the Portugal left back, who was targeted following PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 07:59 IST , Paris - 3 MINS READ

AP
.Paris St Germain’s Nuno Mendes in action with Brest’s Kenny Lala during a Ligue 1 encounter at the Parc des Princes.
.Paris St Germain’s Nuno Mendes in action with Brest’s Kenny Lala during a Ligue 1 encounter at the Parc des Princes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

.Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes in action with Brest's Kenny Lala during a Ligue 1 encounter at the Parc des Princes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was the target of abusive and racist comments on social media after a French league game.

The club condemned the abuse and expressed its “full support” Sunday for the Portugal left back, who was targeted following PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday.

Mendes shared on his Instagram account a racist message he received.

During the match, Mendes brought down Ludovic Ajorque in the box for a penalty that Romain Del Castillo converted to give Brest the lead.

“Paris Saint-Germain doesn’t tolerate racism, antisemitism or any other form of discrimination,” the club said. “The racial insults directed at Nuno Mendes are totally unacceptable ... we are working with the relevant authorities and associations to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

