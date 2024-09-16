Serie A 2024-25: Champion Inter drops to second after 1-1 draw at Monza; Napoli moves to summit with win

Champion Inter Milan was knocked off the Serie A summit on Sunday after it came from behind to play out a surprise 1-1 draw at lowly Monza.

Monza took the lead in the 81st minute through substitute forward Dany Mota, who headed the ball into the top corner before Denzel Dumfries levelled for Inter in the 88th from close range.

Inter, which drew at Genoa in its season opener followed by wins against Lecce and Atalanta, dropped to second in the table with eight points after four games.

It is one point behind Napoli, which beat Cagliari 4-0 earlier on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi’s men next travel to Manchester City on Wednesday to kick off its Champions League campaign before it hosts AC Milan in the league next Sunday.

There were no early signs of trouble for Inter, which was patiently building play from the back, controlling the pace of the game.

ALSO READ | Donnarumma ruled out of PSG’s Champions League opener against Girona due to injury

Lautaro Martinez should have put the team in front inside the opening 10 minutes, when he received a perfect cross from Federico Dimarco.

His header from the centre of the box, however, sailed slightly above bar before Dimarco and Davide Frattesi also had their chances early on.

But Monza’s calm defence did not leave the visitors much space and it went on to earn a shock lead as Mota nodded home from a neat lofted cross from Armando Izzo.

Inter intensified its efforts and defender Dumfries equalised with first touch two minutes from time, tapping a low cross from Carlos Augusto, but lacked time to find a winner.

Monza, which drew with Empoli and Fiorentina either side of its home loss to Genoa, is 15th with three points.

It still awaits its first win under new coach and former Milan defender Alessandro Nesta as it is now winless in its last 13 Serie A games, the longest ongoing run of any side currently in the top flight.

Napoli rises to the top

Napoli went top of Serie A with 4-0 victory at Cagliari on Sunday, thanks to goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Romelu Lukaku and Alessandro Buongiorno.

After beginning the season with a shock loss to Hellas Verona, Antonio Conte’s side has secured three consecutive wins.

Napoli took the lead with a fortuitous shot from Di Lorenzo, whose attempt from outside the box deflected off Cagliari defender Yerry Mina and rolled into the far corner after 18 minutes.

Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between Napoli and Parma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. | Photo Credit: AP

The match was suspended for several minutes in the first half after fans from both sides threw objects at each other and fireworks onto the field.

Cagliari launched several attacks in the early part of the second half, but Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret made several impressive saves to maintain his side’s lead.

In the 66th minute, Lukaku’s through ball set up Kvaratskhelia for a second goal, and the Belgian striker added a third four minutes later following a defensive error.

Deep into stoppage time, Buongiorno headed in the fourth goal from a corner to give the visitor all three points.