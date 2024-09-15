MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2024/25: Gasperini sees Arsenal as major test for Atalanta’s unsettled squad

Despite a mediocre start to the season for the Europa League champion, Gasperini's side secured a 3-2 victory against Fiorentina at home in Serie A on Sunday, coming from behind twice during the match.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 23:30 IST , BERGAMO, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atalanta’s head coach Gian Piero Gasperini in action in the Serie A.
Atalanta's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini in action in the Serie A. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Atalanta’s head coach Gian Piero Gasperini in action in the Serie A. | Photo Credit: AP

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini acknowledged that the Champions League match against Arsenal will be a difficult challenge on Thursday, noting that his team had not yet reached peak form.

Despite a mediocre start to the season for the Europa League champion, Gasperini’s side secured a 3-2 victory against Fiorentina at home in Serie A on Sunday, coming from behind twice during the match.

However, the 66-year-old is not optimistic despite the result, as it is set to face last season’s Premier League runner-up at home in the new Champions League format on Thursday.

“It’s not just their aerial power, the way they run, move the ball and have fantastic dynamism,” Gasperini told DAZN.

“Arsenal are a great reference point in England, they dominated the Premier League last season along with Manchester City and Liverpool.

ALSO READ | Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League 2024 opener due to viral infection

“We have never played against them and I think they will be a big test for us because of their intensity, quality and pace. We’re not used to teams with those characteristics, this could be a problem for us.”

Gasperini expressed frustration with the recent international break, noting that it had complicated efforts to prepare the team.

“Having the break for international duty was not helpful, as so many of them left again straight away,” he said.

“I think first of all this team needs to find solidity, get those mechanisms running smoothly.” 

