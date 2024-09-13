MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG coach Luis Enrique says new Champions League format won’t make him change ways

Midfielders Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery are unlikely to feature in Saturday’s game after picking up injuries during the international break with Portugal and France respectively.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 19:23 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique.
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain takes on Brest in Ligue 1 this weekend before beginning its Champions League campaign four days later, but despite the extra games this season manager Luis Enrique has said there will be no change in how he operates.

The new league phase of the Champions League means PSG will face eight games between now and January, compared to six before, and its first match is against Spanish side Girona on Wednesday after it hosts Brest on Saturday.

“It’s true, the schedule is a bit different but I don’t think it is going to change the way I work as a coach,” Luis Enrique told a press conference on Friday.

“I have principles that I think are best for the team. It is always good to have around 20 players who think they can play, rather than 12 or 13. That is something that has always produced the best results for me.

ALSO READ: Premier League - Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says

“Now we are playing every three days with an intense schedule. I am still calm. Of course, players can get injuries or suspensions but I am confident we can manage all of that this season.”

Midfielders Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery are unlikely to feature in Saturday’s game after picking up injuries during the international break with Portugal and France respectively.

PSG could also be without Gianluigi Donnarumma after the goalkeeper became a father and Luis Enrique has yet to decide on the Italian’s involvement against Brest.

Bradley Barcola, 22, has four goals from PSG’s opening three wins, having got that amount in the league in total last season, and he also netted for France against Italy last week but the manager said the only pressure on the forward is from the media.

“It would be easy to protect the players without journalists. Right now everyone is talking about Barcola. People said he couldn’t play in the past, that he wasn’t ready for the Champions League,” Luis Enrique added.

“But we’re lucky that he is very sensible, humble and hard-working.

“Throughout the season there are highs and lows for everyone and we have to manage that. The press always wants something black or white, but that is not how it is.”

Last season Brest held PSG to a 2-2 draw in Paris and ended the season in third place to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

“We analysed what they did against us last season. We found it very difficult in every game without exception,” Luis Enrique said. “So it will be the same thing tomorrow.”

PSG is top on nine points, while Brest is 12th with three. 

Related Topics

Luis Enrique /

PSG /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG coach Luis Enrique says new Champions League format won’t make him change ways
    Reuters
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Petratos, Chhangte start in MBSG v MCFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25, East Bengal FC team preview: Is an East wind coming for Carles Cuadrat’s boys?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. India vs Sweden, Davis Cup: Balaji to play Ymer, Ramkumar faces Borg in singles rubbers on Day 1
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. PSG coach Luis Enrique says new Champions League format won’t make him change ways
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool faces Real Madrid again among eight teams in league phase draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Arsenal to face PSG and Inter Milan in league phase
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Barcelona to face Bayern Munich among eight teams in league phase
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Real Madrid drawn with Liverpool, Dortmund in league phase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG coach Luis Enrique says new Champions League format won’t make him change ways
    Reuters
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Petratos, Chhangte start in MBSG v MCFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25, East Bengal FC team preview: Is an East wind coming for Carles Cuadrat’s boys?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. India vs Sweden, Davis Cup: Balaji to play Ymer, Ramkumar faces Borg in singles rubbers on Day 1
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment