India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info

PREVIEW

India will take on nemesis Pakistan on September 14 in its last group stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China

While India, led by ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh, will go into the match as table toppers, Ammad Butt-led Pakistan will take on India as the second placed team in the points table.

The defending champions have played the tournament as favourites, clinching each match. India defeated hosts China 3-0 in the first match, beat Japan 5-1 in the second, trounced Malaysia 8-1 in the third match and clinched a 3-1 win against Korea in the previous match.

India was the first team in the tournament to book a place in the semifinal.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has been resilient in this campaign. Playing under the watchful guidance of hockey legend Tahir Zaman. The team drew 2-2 against Malaysia and Korea, beat Japan 2-1 and China 5-1 to climb up to the second spot in the points table.

READ | FULL PREVIEW

Head-to-head (since 2013)-

India-16 | Draw- 4 | Pakistan- 5

When was the last time the Indian men’s hockey team faced Pakistan?

The last time India faced Pakistan, the eventual champions thrashed the Men in Green 10-2 in the Pool A match at the Asian Games.

This is the highest ever margin of victory for India against Pakistan and the first time the ‘Men in Blue’ scored more than seven goals in 180 face-offs so far.

When was the last time India played Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy?

India defeated Pakistan 4-0 victory at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. (READ MORE)

When will India take on Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India will face Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 14 at 1:15PM IST.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch India take on Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy?

India will take on Pakistan match at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match can be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.