MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says

The promoted club avoided a possible points deduction when its appeal, on the basis that an independent commission ruling on the case did not have jurisdiction, was upheld earlier this month.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 15:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Leicester City manager Steve Cooper reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Leicester City manager Steve Cooper reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Leicester City manager Steve Cooper reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leicester City’s business in the summer transfer market could have gone differently if the result of its successful appeal against the Premier League in an alleged spending rule breach case had come out earlier, manager Steve Cooper said.

The promoted club avoided a possible points deduction when its appeal, on the basis that an independent commission ruling on the case did not have jurisdiction, was upheld earlier this month.

“It’s obviously a positive thing,” Cooper told reporters on Thursday.

“It adds a little bit of frustration as things could have been different in the (summer transfer window) if we had found out earlier. I’ll have to get over that but I’m really happy with the squad.”

ALSO READ | Funeral for ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden

Media reports had linked Leicester with several transfer targets that did not materialise, including Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson who went on loan to Fulham and Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley who signed for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leicester brought in several players during the summer window, including midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur and centre back Caleb Okoli from Serie A side Atalanta.

Cooper, however, welcomed the decision for bringing clarity to the club.

“It is good that the supporters have clarity and so does the game. We were ready as a group of players and staff to stand up and fight for the club if it was a negative decision,” the 44-year-old said.

“We’ve still got to make sure we are still together as a club and we show how strong we are. That all adds to the challenge but it is one we’re ready for.”

Leicester, which has one point after three matches in the league, visits Crystal Palace on Saturday. 

Related Topics

Premier League /

Leicester City /

Steve Cooper /

Reiss Nelson /

Fulham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup finals 2024: USA beats Slovakia, advances to next round
    AP
  2. Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 77/0 vs India C; India A 65/0, leads India D by 172 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN: BCCI has assured us of highest security to team, says Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 13: Kothari to lead India’s challenge in snooker World Cup in Mongolia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Nearly impossible to stop Haaland, Brentford’s Frank says
    Reuters
  4. Arteta signs new contract: Arsenal manager agrees on fresh deal until 2027
    AP
  5. Tottenham’s Bentancur charged by FA after offensive comment about South Koreans
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup finals 2024: USA beats Slovakia, advances to next round
    AP
  2. Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 77/0 vs India C; India A 65/0, leads India D by 172 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN: BCCI has assured us of highest security to team, says Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 13: Kothari to lead India’s challenge in snooker World Cup in Mongolia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment