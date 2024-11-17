IPL 2025: Which England players have registered for the auction on November 24 & 25

A total of 37 English players have been shortlisted for the upcoming IPL mega auction, featuring several prominent names. Among these, the most remarkable entry is James Anderson.
At 42, Anderson, who holds the title as England’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket, recently announced his retirement from international cricket.
Below is the complete list of English players who have signed up for auction and their respective base prices.
England players in IPL 2025 auction:
1. Jos Buttler – Rs 2 crore
2. James Vince – Rs 2 crore
3. Jonny Bairstow – Rs 2 crore
4. Sam Curran – Rs 2 crore
5. Gus Atkinson – Rs 2 crore
6. Tom Banton – Rs 2 crore
7. Adil Rashid – Rs 2 crore
8. Tymal Mills – Rs 2 crore
9. Chris Jordan – Rs 2 crore
10. Tom Curran – Rs 2 crore
11. Harry Brook – Rs 2 crore
12. Will Jacks – Rs 2 crore
13. Moeen Ali – Rs 2 crore
14. Liam Livingstone – Rs 2 crore
15. Phil Salt – Rs 2 crore
16. Ben Duckett – Rs 2 crore
17. Matthew Potts – Rs 1.50 crore
18. Jamie Overton – Rs 1.50 crore
19. Dan Worrall – Rs 1.50 crore
20. Sam Billings – Rs 1.50 crore
21. John Turner – Rs 1.50 crore
22. Jacob Bethell – Rs 1.25 crore
23. James Anderson – Rs 1.25 crore
24. Jordan Cox – Rs 1.25 crore
25. David Payne – Rs 1 crore
26. Brydon Carse – Rs 1 crore
27. Dan Lawrence – Rs 1 crore
28. Ollie Pope – Rs 75 lakh
29. Richard Gleeson – Rs 75 lakh
30. Reece Topley – Rs 75 lakh
31. Luke Wood – Rs 75 lakh
32. Olly Stone – Rs 75 lakh
33. Dan Mousley – Rs 75 lakh
34. Benny Howell – Rs 50 lakh
35. Michael Pepper – Rs 50 lakh
36. Leus du Plooy – Rs 50 lakh
37. Tom Kohler-Cadmore – Rs 50 lakh
