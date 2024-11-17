 />
IPL 2025: Which England players have registered for the auction on November 24 & 25

IPL auction players list 2025: Complete breakdown of all England players who’ve signed up for the auction.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 11:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

At 42, Anderson, who holds the title as England’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket, recently announced his retirement from international cricket. 
At 42, Anderson, who holds the title as England's highest wicket-taker in international cricket, recently announced his retirement from international cricket.
At 42, Anderson, who holds the title as England's highest wicket-taker in international cricket, recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

A total of 37 English players have been shortlisted for the upcoming IPL mega auction, featuring several prominent names. Among these, the most remarkable entry is James Anderson.

At 42, Anderson, who holds the title as England’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket, recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Below is the complete list of English players who have signed up for auction and their respective base prices.

IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more

England players in IPL 2025 auction:

1. Jos Buttler – Rs 2 crore

2. James Vince – Rs 2 crore

3. Jonny Bairstow – Rs 2 crore

4. Sam Curran – Rs 2 crore

5. Gus Atkinson – Rs 2 crore

6. Tom Banton – Rs 2 crore

7. Adil Rashid – Rs 2 crore

8. Tymal Mills – Rs 2 crore

9. Chris Jordan – Rs 2 crore

10. Tom Curran – Rs 2 crore

11. Harry Brook – Rs 2 crore

12. Will Jacks – Rs 2 crore

13. Moeen Ali – Rs 2 crore

14. Liam Livingstone – Rs 2 crore

15. Phil Salt – Rs 2 crore

16. Ben Duckett – Rs 2 crore

17. Matthew Potts – Rs 1.50 crore

18. Jamie Overton – Rs 1.50 crore

19. Dan Worrall – Rs 1.50 crore

20. Sam Billings – Rs 1.50 crore

21. John Turner – Rs 1.50 crore

22. Jacob Bethell – Rs 1.25 crore

23. James Anderson – Rs 1.25 crore

24. Jordan Cox – Rs 1.25 crore

25. David Payne – Rs 1 crore

26. Brydon Carse – Rs 1 crore

27. Dan Lawrence – Rs 1 crore

28. Ollie Pope – Rs 75 lakh

29. Richard Gleeson – Rs 75 lakh

30. Reece Topley – Rs 75 lakh

31. Luke Wood – Rs 75 lakh

32. Olly Stone – Rs 75 lakh

33. Dan Mousley – Rs 75 lakh

34. Benny Howell – Rs 50 lakh

35. Michael Pepper – Rs 50 lakh

36. Leus du Plooy – Rs 50 lakh

37. Tom Kohler-Cadmore – Rs 50 lakh

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

England

