IPL auction 2025: Full list of India internationals who have been included in uncapped category

The IPL Governing Council announced on Friday the complete list of players for the upcoming mega auction, set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 574 players are slated to participate, comprising 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The ten teams will have 204 slots to fill, including 70 reserved for international players.

The IPL franchises have retained 46 cricketers, including 10 overseas cricketers. As a result, a maximum of 134 Indian and 70 overseas slots are up for grabs at the auction. The auction will commence on November 24 at 3.00 p.m. IST.

Earlier, the BCCI introduced a significant change to the uncapped players’ rule, impacting player retention ahead of the event.

Here are a few India internationals who have now been included in the IPL 2025 auction list as uncapped cricketers:

No. 48: Karun Nair No. 58: Vijay Shankar No. 72: Mohit Sharma No. 77: Piyush Chawla No. 79: Mayank Markande No. 81: Karn Sharma No. 202: Rishi Dhawan

Traditionally, uncapped players have been defined as any Indian or overseas players who have yet to appear for their national team in any format. However, the governing council has tweaked this rule, now allowing retired or out-of-favour Indian cricketers to fall under the uncapped category.

Under the new guidelines, an Indian player will be considered uncapped if they have not participated in any international match or held a BCCI central contract within the last five years.