Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AUS 48/0 (3 overs); Fraser-McGurk, Short off to a flying start

Lineups

Toss - Australia

Australia wins the toss and opts to bat against Pakistan.

SQUADS

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.