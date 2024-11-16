 />
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AUS 48/0 (3 overs); Fraser-McGurk, Short off to a flying start

AUS vs PAK Live Score: Check the live score and updates from the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Updated : Nov 16, 2024 13:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia won the first T20I by 29 runs in Brisbane.
Australia won the first T20I by 29 runs in Brisbane. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia won the first T20I by 29 runs in Brisbane. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 2nd T20I match between Australia and Pakistan being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Lineups

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk/c), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Toss - Australia

Australia wins the toss and opts to bat against Pakistan.

SQUADS

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

