Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Ayush Badoni hits double century during Delhi vs Jharkhand

Delhi batter Ayush Badoni scored a double century during day four of his side’s Ranji Trophy 2024/25 round five match against Jharkhand at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Badoni completed the double ton in just 216 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and 10 sixes on the way. His essay helped Delhi eke out a six-run lead after struggling at 98 for four in pursuit of Jharkhand’s 382.

This was the first double century for the 24 year old, who bettered his previous personal best of 191. Badoni also took over the captaincy from Himmat Singh earlier this season.

The knock added to Badoni’s stocks which saw him make the India A team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman last month. Badoni struck a unbeaten half century against Oman.

Badoni was retained by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 4 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction.