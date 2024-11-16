 />
Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Ayush Badoni hits double century during Delhi vs Jharkhand

Badoni completed his maiden double ton in just 216 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and 10 sixes on the way.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 14:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ayush Badoni in action against Jharkhand on day three.
Ayush Badoni in action against Jharkhand on day three. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ayush Badoni in action against Jharkhand on day three. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Delhi batter Ayush Badoni scored a double century during day four of his side’s Ranji Trophy 2024/25 round five match against Jharkhand at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Badoni completed the double ton in just 216 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and 10 sixes on the way. His essay helped Delhi eke out a six-run lead after struggling at 98 for four in pursuit of Jharkhand’s 382.

This was the first double century for the 24 year old, who bettered his previous personal best of 191. Badoni also took over the captaincy from Himmat Singh earlier this season.

The knock added to Badoni’s stocks which saw him make the India A team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman last month. Badoni struck a unbeaten half century against Oman.

Badoni was retained by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 4 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction.

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

