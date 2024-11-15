Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Railways protests umpiring decisions as TN stays in control on Day 3

It has been a tough couple of days for Railways. The host conceded a 209-run lead against Tamil Nadu and lost half its side for 169 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group-D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday.

The Railways players — who had to spend 133.3 overs fielding as TN amassed 438 in its first innings — were vocal and animated regularly when several lbw and caught-behind appeals did not go their way.

The Railways contingent — with a non-verbal approach to convey its message — ‘clapped’ in unison looking at the umpires as they walked off the field after the third day’s play.

TN’s S. Mohamed Ali (91, 174b, 10x4, 1x6), with valuable contributions from the lower-order, took the side’s overnight lead of 95 to above 200.

Mohamed played the ball to its merit in his superb innings and pieced together an 80-run stand with S. Ajith Ram for the seventh wicket.

Kunal Yadav (five for 133) removed Ajith Ram and S. Lakshay Jain in quick succession, which changed Mohamed’s approach. He decided to farm the strike and go for boundaries with No. 10 Gurjapneet Singh at the other end. This saw the end of Mohamed as he got caught at long-on.

Railways would have thought it saw light at the end of the long tunnel.

However, 16-year-old Pranav Ragavendra and Gurjapneet frustrated the bowlers with a 36-run stand. An extended first session, too, was not enough for Railways to end its ordeal, as TN was only dismissed after lunch.

To make things worse, skipper Pratham Singh lost his stumps off the first ball of Railways’ second innings as Gurjapneet continued his habit of striking early.

The Railways top-order proceeded briskly after that. Vivek Singh (63, 81b) and S.A. Ahuja (36, 41b) engaged in a 65-run stand before Mohammad Saif joined the opener for a 70-run association. However, three late-evening jolts saw Railways slipping from 135 for three to 150 for five.

It is safe to say that unless Saif (52 batting) does something special, the visitor will return with a victory in its bag.