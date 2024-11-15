 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Railways protests umpiring decisions as TN stays in control on Day 3

The Railways players — who had to spend 133.3 overs fielding as TN amassed 438 in its first innings — were vocal and animated regularly when several lbw and caught-behind appeals did not go their way.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 21:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Railways Upendra Yadav bowled out by Tamil Nadu’s Sonu Yadav, on the Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 15, 2024.
Railways Upendra Yadav bowled out by Tamil Nadu’s Sonu Yadav, on the Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Railways Upendra Yadav bowled out by Tamil Nadu’s Sonu Yadav, on the Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

It has been a tough couple of days for Railways. The host conceded a 209-run lead against Tamil Nadu and lost half its side for 169 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group-D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday.

The Railways players — who had to spend 133.3 overs fielding as TN amassed 438 in its first innings — were vocal and animated regularly when several lbw and caught-behind appeals did not go their way.

The Railways contingent — with a non-verbal approach to convey its message — ‘clapped’ in unison looking at the umpires as they walked off the field after the third day’s play.

The Railways contingent ‘clapped’ in unison looking at the umpires as they walked off the field after the third day’s play.
The Railways contingent ‘clapped’ in unison looking at the umpires as they walked off the field after the third day’s play. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU
lightbox-info

The Railways contingent ‘clapped’ in unison looking at the umpires as they walked off the field after the third day’s play. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU

TN’s S. Mohamed Ali (91, 174b, 10x4, 1x6), with valuable contributions from the lower-order, took the side’s overnight lead of 95 to above 200.

Mohamed played the ball to its merit in his superb innings and pieced together an 80-run stand with S. Ajith Ram for the seventh wicket.

Kunal Yadav (five for 133) removed Ajith Ram and S. Lakshay Jain in quick succession, which changed Mohamed’s approach. He decided to farm the strike and go for boundaries with No. 10 Gurjapneet Singh at the other end. This saw the end of Mohamed as he got caught at long-on.

Railways would have thought it saw light at the end of the long tunnel.

ALSO READ: Rasheed-Shinde show gives Andhra slim chance to beat Hyderabad on final day

However, 16-year-old Pranav Ragavendra and Gurjapneet frustrated the bowlers with a 36-run stand. An extended first session, too, was not enough for Railways to end its ordeal, as TN was only dismissed after lunch.

To make things worse, skipper Pratham Singh lost his stumps off the first ball of Railways’ second innings as Gurjapneet continued his habit of striking early.

The Railways top-order proceeded briskly after that. Vivek Singh (63, 81b) and S.A. Ahuja (36, 41b) engaged in a 65-run stand before Mohammad Saif joined the opener for a 70-run association. However, three late-evening jolts saw Railways slipping from 135 for three to 150 for five.

It is safe to say that unless Saif (52 batting) does something special, the visitor will return with a victory in its bag.

Related Topics

Railways /

Tamil Nadu /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Abhishek falls after 50-run stand with Samson; IND 81/1 (7)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Railways protests umpiring decisions as TN stays in control on Day 3
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. IPL 2025: Unmukt Chand among three associate players in auction list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 15: JSW felicitates Paris Olympics medallists
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Railways protests umpiring decisions as TN stays in control on Day 3
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rasheed-Shinde show gives Andhra slim chance to beat Hyderabad on final day
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Openers give Madhya Pradesh solid start against Bengal on Day 3 as it chases 338
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Badoni ton gives Delhi hope but Jharkhand still in control on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kaushik, Juyal tons give Uttar Pradesh lead against Karnataka ahead of final day
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Abhishek falls after 50-run stand with Samson; IND 81/1 (7)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Railways protests umpiring decisions as TN stays in control on Day 3
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. IPL 2025: Unmukt Chand among three associate players in auction list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 15: JSW felicitates Paris Olympics medallists
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment