Indian sports wrap, November 15: JSW felicitates Paris Olympics medallists

POLO

Vimal Arion Achievers win last league match ofSir Pratap Singh Cup

Chris Mackenzie scored four goals to guide Vimal Arion Achievers to a 6-4 victory over Jindal Panther in the last league match of the Umaid Bhawan Palace Sir Pratap Singh Cup polo tournament at the Jaipur Polo ground on Friday.

In the final, to be played at the same venue at 3pm on Sunday, the Arion Achievers will face Jaipur Delta.

RESULTS (LEAGUE) Vimal Arion Achievers 6 (Chris Mackenzie 4, Abhimanyu Pathak, Kuldeep Singh Rathore) bt Jindal Panther 4 (Siddhant Sharma 3, JP Clarkin)

-Kamesh Srinivasan

MISCALLANEOUS

JSW Sports felicitates Paris Games medallists

The Olympic medallists of the Paris Games were felicitated by JSW Sports and presented a MG Windsor electric car each on Friday.

The Founder of JSW Sports, Parth Jindal made the presentation to the members of the Indian hockey team and rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, shooter Sarabjot Singh and wrestler Aman Sehrawat were unable to make it to the function owing to various reasons.

The Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal had committed earlier to reward the Indian Olympic medallists in Paris.

GOLF

Hitaashee opens three-shot lead in 14th Leg of Hero WPGT

In-form golfer Hitaashee Bakshi was off to a flying start with a solid five-under 67 in the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Vooty Golf County here on Friday.

The 19-year-old Hitaashee, who has won twice this season, had six birdies against one bogey and opened a three-shot lead over Vidhatri Urs and Sneha Singh, who shot 2-under 70 each.

Three players, Khushi Khanijau, Nayanika Sanga and amateur Srihita Mandava, carded 1-under 71 each to be tied fourth. Amateur Srihita also delivered a hole-in-one on the Par-3 eighth hole.

Hitaashee, the current leader on the Hero Order of Merit, opened the week with two birdies and added two more on the seventh and the ninth to turn in 4-under. On the back, she dropped her only shot of the day on the tenth but made up with birdies on the 12th and the 18th for a card of 67.

Vidhatri birdied four times on the first, fifth, 11th and 12th and had bogeys on the fourth and the sixth. Sneha also had four birdies against two bogeys.

There were a lot of birdies as Khushi Khanijau had five birdies, but she also gave away four bogeys, while Nayanika Sanga also had five birdies2, but she also dropped two bogeys and a double bogey.

Amateur Srihita had an action-packed round with a hole-in-one, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Shweta Mansingh (72) was the sole seventh, while the experienced Amandeep Drall finished with 2-over 74 despite a double bogey on the Par-4 18th hole.

Ananya Garg, Agrima Manral and Rhea Purvi Saravanan rounded off the Top-10 with rounds of 76 each.

-PTI