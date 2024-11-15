PKL 2024 Live Updates: Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz, Jaipur Pink Panthers clash against Gujarat Giants next

- November 15, 2024 18:54Devank making heads turn this season
Devank has been a talisman in raiding for the Pirates. Can Fazel Atrachali find a way to outsmart the young brigade in green?
- November 15, 2024 18:47MATCH 1 OF THE EVENING: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz form guide
Patna Pirates head into this contest after a defeat against Haryana Steelers on November 13. They lost the match 32-37 and it was their fourth loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Bengal Warriorz also lost their last match against Gujarat Giants by a 28-47 scoreline on November 13.
- November 15, 2024 18:32While we wait for live action: WATCH AN EXCLUSIVE CHAT WITH AJAY JADEJA
Ajay Jadeja joined Sportstar in Jaipur last weekend for the Focus Rajasthan Conclave. In a fireside chat with veteran journalist Vijay Lokapally, the former India captain spoke about his career, Indian cricket, his popularity among the ladies and much more.
Watch this special conversation here.It’s about an hour long, so a perfect watch while you wait for PKL action to begin.
- November 15, 2024 18:01Welcome back to Sportstar’s live coverage of season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 15, 2024.
Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz in the first match of the evening while Jaipur Pink Panthers will go up against Gujarat Giants in the second game.
Stay tuned for previews, live coverage and more.
