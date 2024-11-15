 />
IPL 2025 auction final player list: Full breakdown of players according to price slabs

Players in the auction will be divided across eight base price categories with the highest bracket being Rs. 2 crore.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 19:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A total of eight base prices have been set for the IPL 2025 mega auction.
A total of eight base prices have been set for the IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

A total of eight base prices have been set for the IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The final pool for the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction was announced on Friday with 574 players entering the event.

The highest base price is Rs. 2 crore while the minimum bid amount for a player is Rs. 30 Lakh. While only 81 players come in with a base price of Rs 2 crore, as many as 320 players have registered themselves with the base price.

The 10 teams will have 204 slots to fill between them during the auction, with 70 reserved for overseas players. The event will take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Here is the number of players listed under each base price slab:

Price Slab (In Rs.) No. of players
2.00 crore 81
1.50 crore 27
1.25 crore 18
1.00 crore 23
75 lakh 92
50 lakh 8
40 lakh 5
30 lakh 320

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

