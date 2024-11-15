IPL 2025 auction final player list: Full breakdown of players according to price slabs

The final pool for the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction was announced on Friday with 574 players entering the event.

The highest base price is Rs. 2 crore while the minimum bid amount for a player is Rs. 30 Lakh. While only 81 players come in with a base price of Rs 2 crore, as many as 320 players have registered themselves with the base price.

The 10 teams will have 204 slots to fill between them during the auction, with 70 reserved for overseas players. The event will take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Here is the number of players listed under each base price slab: