 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?

While 366 cricketers from the pool are Indian, 208 are overseas.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 19:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror, fresh off scoring a triple century in the Ranji Trophy, has placed himself in the Rs. 50 lakh bracket in the IPL auction.
Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror, fresh off scoring a triple century in the Ranji Trophy, has placed himself in the Rs. 50 lakh bracket in the IPL auction. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror, fresh off scoring a triple century in the Ranji Trophy, has placed himself in the Rs. 50 lakh bracket in the IPL auction. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

A total of 574 players are set to feature in the Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

While 366 cricketers from the pool are Indian, 208 are overseas.

Of the 204 total slots available, 70 have been allocated for overseas players. The highest reserve price is set at Rs. 2 crore, with 81 players electing to be included in this bracket.

READ: IPL 2025 auction: Full list of 574 players set to go under the hammer on November 24 and 25

Among uncapped players, Rs. 50 lakh is the highest ask. Notable names like Mahipal Lomror, Mohit Sharma, Karn Sharma and Piyush Chawla have placed themselves in this bracket. Four English uncapped players - Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Leus Du Plooy, Michael Pepper and Ben Howell - can also be found in the same category.

There will be three players, who will feature in the auction from the Associate Nations. Unmukt Chand (USA), Ali Khan (USA) and Brandon McMullen (Scotland) will all go on sale for Rs. 30 lakh.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the capped and uncapped players along with their reserve price:

Serial No. Capped/uncapped players Number of players
1 Capped Indians 48
2 Capped Overseas 193
3 Associate 3
4 Uncapped Indians 318
5 Uncapped Overseas 12

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL AUCTION

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 auction final player list: Full breakdown of players according to price slabs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha beats Manipur to book final berth, to face Haryana in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes early lead vs Bengal Warriorz, pressure on Fazel Atrachali
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: Japan leads Group C after beating Indonesia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the oldest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2025 players PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the youngest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction players list 2025: Pant, Shreyas Iyer among players listed in marquee set
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 auction final player list: Full breakdown of players according to price slabs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha beats Manipur to book final berth, to face Haryana in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes early lead vs Bengal Warriorz, pressure on Fazel Atrachali
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: Japan leads Group C after beating Indonesia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment