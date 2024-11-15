A total of 574 players are set to feature in the Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

While 366 cricketers from the pool are Indian, 208 are overseas.

Of the 204 total slots available, 70 have been allocated for overseas players. The highest reserve price is set at Rs. 2 crore, with 81 players electing to be included in this bracket.

Among uncapped players, Rs. 50 lakh is the highest ask. Notable names like Mahipal Lomror, Mohit Sharma, Karn Sharma and Piyush Chawla have placed themselves in this bracket. Four English uncapped players - Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Leus Du Plooy, Michael Pepper and Ben Howell - can also be found in the same category.

There will be three players, who will feature in the auction from the Associate Nations. Unmukt Chand (USA), Ali Khan (USA) and Brandon McMullen (Scotland) will all go on sale for Rs. 30 lakh.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the capped and uncapped players along with their reserve price:

Serial No. Capped/uncapped players Number of players 1 Capped Indians 48 2 Capped Overseas 193 3 Associate 3 4 Uncapped Indians 318 5 Uncapped Overseas 12