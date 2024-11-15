BCCI has announced the list of players to go under hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction set to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Out of a total 1574 players who registered for the auction, only 574 of them will go under the hammer out of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas, including 3 players from associate nations. The Auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players.

Only 12 players have been added in the marquee list, which is divided into two sets - M1 and M2.

Here’s the list of players in the marquee set category:

1) Jos Buttler - England - 2 crores - M1

2) Shreyas Iyer - India - 2 crores - M1

3) Rishabh Pant - India - 2 crores - M1

4) Kagiso Rabada - South Africa - 2 crores - M1

5) Arshdeep Singh - India - 2 crores - M1

6) Mitchell Starc - Australia - 2 crores - M1

7) Yuzvendra Chahal - India - 2 crores - M2

8) Liam Livingstone - England - 2 crores - M2

9) KL Rahul - India - 2 crores - M2

10) Mohammad Shami - India - 2 crores - M2

11) Mohammad Siraj - India - 2 crores - M2

12) David Miller - South Africa - 1.5 crores - M2