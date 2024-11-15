 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL Auction players list 2025: Pant, Shreyas Iyer among players listed in marquee set

Only 12 players have been added in the marquee list, which is divided into two sets - M1 and M2.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 19:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant is the third player in the marquee set list.
FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant is the third player in the marquee set list. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant is the third player in the marquee set list. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

BCCI has announced the list of players to go under hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction set to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Out of a total 1574 players who registered for the auction, only 574 of them will go under the hammer out of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas, including 3 players from associate nations. The Auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players.

Only 12 players have been added in the marquee list, which is divided into two sets - M1 and M2.

Here’s the list of players in the marquee set category:

1) Jos Buttler - England - 2 crores - M1

2) Shreyas Iyer - India - 2 crores - M1

3) Rishabh Pant - India - 2 crores - M1

4) Kagiso Rabada - South Africa - 2 crores - M1

5) Arshdeep Singh - India - 2 crores - M1

6) Mitchell Starc - Australia - 2 crores - M1

7) Yuzvendra Chahal - India - 2 crores - M2

8) Liam Livingstone - England - 2 crores - M2

9) KL Rahul - India - 2 crores - M2

10) Mohammad Shami - India - 2 crores - M2

11) Mohammad Siraj - India - 2 crores - M2

12) David Miller - South Africa - 1.5 crores - M2

Related Topics

Rishabh Pant /

Shreyas Iyer /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2025 players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 auction final players list announced: Full breakdown of players according to price slabs
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes early lead vs Bengal Warriorz, pressure on Fazel Atrachali
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Full list of 574 players set to go under the hammer on November 24 and 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the youngest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the oldest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2025 players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the youngest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction players list 2025: Pant, Shreyas Iyer among players listed in marquee set
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2025 players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 auction final players list announced: Full breakdown of players according to price slabs
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes early lead vs Bengal Warriorz, pressure on Fazel Atrachali
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Full list of 574 players set to go under the hammer on November 24 and 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the youngest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment