 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL auction 2025 players PDF download: Full list with price breakdown

A total of 574 players were included in the final pool which included 48 capped Indians and 193 capped overseas players.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 20:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The IPL trophy on display during the IPL 2022 auction.
FILE PHOTO: The IPL trophy on display during the IPL 2022 auction. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The IPL trophy on display during the IPL 2022 auction. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

The player pool for the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, set to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, was announced on Friday.

A total of 574 players were included in the final pool which included 48 capped Indians and 193 capped overseas players.

The league also announced the marquee set of players up for grabs in the two-day event. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are among the 12 players who have been divided into two marquee sets for the auction.

A total of eight price slabs have been set for the auction. Rs. 2 crore is the highest base price with 81 players opting to be in the bracket.

Download the full player list PDF here: IPL Mega Auction Final Player List

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Suryakumar wins toss, IND to bat first; Playing 11 out; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Unstoppable Japan thrashes Indonesia 4-0 to move closer to qualification
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: South Korea tops Group B, Australia remains second in Group C after draw vs Saudi Arabia
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction final players list announced: Full breakdown of players according to price slabs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the oldest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2025 players PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the youngest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction players list 2025: Pant, Shreyas Iyer among players listed in marquee set
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Suryakumar wins toss, IND to bat first; Playing 11 out; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Unstoppable Japan thrashes Indonesia 4-0 to move closer to qualification
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: South Korea tops Group B, Australia remains second in Group C after draw vs Saudi Arabia
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction final players list announced: Full breakdown of players according to price slabs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment