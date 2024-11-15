IPL auction 2025 players PDF download: Full list with price breakdown

The player pool for the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, set to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, was announced on Friday.

A total of 574 players were included in the final pool which included 48 capped Indians and 193 capped overseas players.

The league also announced the marquee set of players up for grabs in the two-day event. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are among the 12 players who have been divided into two marquee sets for the auction.

A total of eight price slabs have been set for the auction. Rs. 2 crore is the highest base price with 81 players opting to be in the bracket.

Download the full player list PDF here: IPL Mega Auction Final Player List