 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Unstoppable Japan thrashes Indonesia 4-0 to move closer to qualification

The result takes Japan onto 13 points, seven clear of Australia, Saudi Arabia and China who are all on six points with Bahrain on five and Indonesia bottom with three.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 20:24 IST , JAKARTA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Japan’s Hidemasa Morita celebrates scoring its third goal with teammates.
Japan’s Hidemasa Morita celebrates scoring its third goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Japan’s Hidemasa Morita celebrates scoring its third goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Japan thrashed Indonesia 4-0 in Jakarta on Friday as Hajime Moriyasu’s relentless side moved seven points clear at the top of Group C of Asia’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers and another step closer to an automatic finals spot.

An own goal from Justin Hubner 10 minutes before the interval gave the Japanese the lead before strikes from Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita and Yukinari Sugawara earned the visitor its fourth win in five qualifiers.

The result takes Japan onto 13 points, seven clear of Australia, Saudi Arabia and China who are all on six points with Bahrain on five and Indonesia bottom with three.

The first two finishers in each of Asia’s three preliminary groups advance automatically to the 2026 World Cup while the third and fourth-placed nations progress to a further round of qualifiers.

Ragnar Oratmangoen gave the Japanese an early scare, the striker bearing down on goal after a mistake by Koki Machida in the ninth minute but Zion Suzuki came off his line quickly enough to take the sting out of the shot.

ALSO READ | FA investigating treatment of England fans at match with Greece

But while the vociferous sell-out crowd and the torrential rain ensured Japan experienced an uncomfortable start, Moriyasu’s side slowly started to take control.

The Samurai Blue went in front in the 35th minute, Machida playing the ball inside to Morita, whose miscontrolled pass fell into the path of Daichi Kamada before Hubner scored in his own net under pressure from Koki Ogawa.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled when Kaoru Mitoma delivered a low pass from the left that Minamino swept into the bottom corner with a fine first-time strike that Maarten Paes had no hope of saving.

Indonesia gifted Japan its third goal four minutes into the second half when Paes played the ball directly to Morita and the Sporting midfielder slotted the ball through the legs of two defenders to score.

Sugawara then smashed the ball into the roof of the net, beating Paes at his near post with a thumping strike in the 69th minute as the Japanese wrapped up the scoring in style.

Related stories

Related Topics

Japan /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Takumi Minamino /

Hajime Moriyasu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Samson, Tilak put on 100-run stand; IND 230/1 (16)
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2024 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs MAS: Who are the new call-ups by Manolo Marquez for India’s friendly against Malaysia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Unmukt Chand among three associate players in auction list
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals: Zverev advances to semis; Alcaraz waits to see if he qualifies for last four
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Unstoppable Japan thrashes Indonesia 4-0 to move closer to qualification
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Sandro Tonali shoots Italy past Belgium and into quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: England cruises past host Greece to go top of group
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France enters quarterfinals after frustrating 0-0 draw against Israel
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for France in the UEFA Nations League match against Israel?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Samson, Tilak put on 100-run stand; IND 230/1 (16)
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2024 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs MAS: Who are the new call-ups by Manolo Marquez for India’s friendly against Malaysia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Unmukt Chand among three associate players in auction list
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals: Zverev advances to semis; Alcaraz waits to see if he qualifies for last four
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment