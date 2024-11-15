UEFA Nations League 2024-25: England cruises past host Greece to go top of group

England eased past host Greece 3-0 in its Nations League match on Thursday to go top of its Group B2 and head into its last matchday against Ireland playing for promotion.

Goals from Ollie Watkins, an own goal by the Greeks and a late flick from Curtis Jones on his debut gave England a comfortable victory and put it on 12 points from five matches.

It is ahead of Greece, who beat it 2-1 in London last month, on goal difference.

Watkins tapped in for the lead in the seventh minute after a cutback from Noni Madueke, who was making his first England start.

The visitor flew to Greece without nine players - including Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold - who pulled out of interim boss Lee Carsley’s squad due to injuries.

It had to soak up some pressure from the host in the second half before Jude Bellingham made sure of the win with a shot that bounced off the post and then the back of keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for an own goal in the 78th minute.

Jones added a third four minutes later with a cheeky flick as England carved out an advantage over Greece ahead of its last game against Ireland on Sunday.

The Greeks are second after their first loss in the campaign and travel to Finland for their last match. The top team wins promotion while the second-placed finisher goes into a playoff.