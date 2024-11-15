 />
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France enters quarterfinals after frustrating 0-0 draw against Israel

The game was played in front of scant crowds and heavy security a week after violence in Amsterdam involving visiting Israeli fans.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 03:19 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Tobias Stieler with France’s Ibrahima Konate Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano and Israel’s Dia Saba.
Referee Tobias Stieler with France’s Ibrahima Konate Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano and Israel’s Dia Saba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Referee Tobias Stieler with France's Ibrahima Konate Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano and Israel's Dia Saba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France qualified for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League despite a lacklustre goalless draw against Israel for its Stade de France homecoming after a 17-month hiatus on Friday.

Back in the northern Paris arena for the first time since June 2023, Les Bleus were unimpressive but still secured at least second place in Group A2.

France is second on 10 points from five games, three behind Italy, who beat Belgium 1-0 away.

France faces the Azzurri in Milan on Sunday with the top spot at stake.

The game was played in front of scant crowds and heavy security a week after violence in Amsterdam involving visiting Israeli fans.

Scuffles briefly erupted in the stands in the first half and the Israeli anthem was booed.

AS IT HAPPENED | FRANCE VS ISRAEL HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2024-25

With captain Kylian Mbappe omitted from the squad and Ousmane Dembele ruled out with a thigh injury, France was missing its usual firepower and it showed.

It lacked creativity and inspiration throughout, with Randal Kolo Muani, who started as a lone forward with Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise on his flanks, struggling to threaten.

He had his first chance in the 19th minute, but his header was safely parried away by Daniel Peretz.

France dominated and thought it had the opener in the 77th minute, only for Peretz to keep his side afloat with a nice save to deny Warren Zaire Emery.

Second-half substitute Marcus Thuram headed straight into Peretz’s arms and Christopher Nkunku also came close in added time but it was too little, too late for the home side. 

France /

Israel /

UEFA Nations League

