Van Nistelrooy says he will ‘cherish’ Man Utd memories in farewell message

Van Nistelrooy oversaw three wins and a draw in his four-match spell, signing off with a 3-0 victory against Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 19:56 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The former PSV Eindhoven boss, appointed as an assistant coach in July on a two-year contract, had voiced a desire to stay at Old Trafford under new manager Ruben Amorim.
FILE PHOTO: The former PSV Eindhoven boss, appointed as an assistant coach in July on a two-year contract, had voiced a desire to stay at Old Trafford under new manager Ruben Amorim. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: The former PSV Eindhoven boss, appointed as an assistant coach in July on a two-year contract, had voiced a desire to stay at Old Trafford under new manager Ruben Amorim. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ruud van Nistelrooy said Friday he would “cherish the memories” of his time at Manchester United in an emotional farewell message days after he left the Premier League club.

The Dutchman was put in temporary charge after the sacking of Erik ten Hag late last month.

He oversaw three wins and a draw in his four-match spell, signing off with a 3-0 victory against Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

The former PSV Eindhoven boss, appointed as an assistant coach in July on a two-year contract, had voiced a desire to stay at Old Trafford under new manager Ruben Amorim.

But United issued a statement on Monday confirming the 48-year-old would not be part of the new coaching set-up.

Van Nistelrooy, a star striker for United and Real Madrid, said the English club would always have a “special place” in his heart.

“To everyone at Manchester United Football Club, in particular the backroom staff, the players and the fans -- I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support,” he said in an open letter on his social media accounts.

“It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared together.

“@ManUtd will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon -- not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it!”

Amorim’s first match in charge will be away at struggling Ipswich on November 24, following the current international break.

United is 13th in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season but are only four points off the top four.

