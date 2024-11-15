 />
Portugal vs Poland LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Nations League?

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked out of the 2024 European Championship by France in the quarterfinals but has looked in good touch since, winning thrice in four games. 

Published : Nov 15, 2024 18:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Having won the European Championship in 2016, the 39-year-old will hope to steer his country to another international trophy.
Having won the European Championship in 2016, the 39-year-old will hope to steer his country to another international trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Having won the European Championship in 2016, the 39-year-old will hope to steer his country to another international trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal will look to continue its unbeaten run in this edition of the UEFA Nations League when it hosts Poland at the Estádio do Dragao in Porto on Friday.

The team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked out of the 2024 European Championship by France in the quarterfinals but has looked in good touch since, winning thrice in four games. However, it was held to a goalless draw by Scotland in its previous match and will hope to return to winning ways at home.

Ronaldo has six goals and two assists for his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and is expected to lead the attack in a 4-3-3 shape. Having won the European Championship in 2016, the 39-year-old will hope to steer his country to another international trophy.

Poland, on the other hand, is struggling for form in the Nations League, failing to win any game since its first match against Scotland, which it won 2-1 on the road. Its hopes of a resurgence remains scarce, with its captain and record goal scorer Robert Lewandowski ruled out with an injury.

Historically too, odds are stacked against the Poles who have yet to win a game against the Portuguese since 2002, losing and drawing three matches each.

When and where will the Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Portugal vs Poland match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will kick off at 7:45 PM local time (01:15 AM IST, November 16) at the Estádio do Dragao in Porto.
Where to watch the Portugal vs Poland in UEFA Nations League 2024-25?
In India, the Portugal vs Poland match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 can be live streamed on the Sony Sports Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
You can also follow  Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

