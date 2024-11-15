Portugal vs Poland LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Nations League?

Portugal will look to continue its unbeaten run in this edition of the UEFA Nations League when it hosts Poland at the Estádio do Dragao in Porto on Friday.

The team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked out of the 2024 European Championship by France in the quarterfinals but has looked in good touch since, winning thrice in four games. However, it was held to a goalless draw by Scotland in its previous match and will hope to return to winning ways at home.

Ronaldo has six goals and two assists for his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and is expected to lead the attack in a 4-3-3 shape. Having won the European Championship in 2016, the 39-year-old will hope to steer his country to another international trophy.

Poland, on the other hand, is struggling for form in the Nations League, failing to win any game since its first match against Scotland, which it won 2-1 on the road. Its hopes of a resurgence remains scarce, with its captain and record goal scorer Robert Lewandowski ruled out with an injury.

Historically too, odds are stacked against the Poles who have yet to win a game against the Portuguese since 2002, losing and drawing three matches each.