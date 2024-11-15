FA investigating treatment of England fans at match with Greece

The English Football Association (FA) said it is looking into the treatment of England supporters at its 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Greece on Thursday.
According to British media reports, Greek police allegedly used tear gas and riot shields to control supporters attempting to get into the Olympic Stadium in Athens.
“We are aware that some of our fans had a difficult experience outside the ground and are obtaining more information on exactly what happened,” a spokesperson for the FA said.
In a statement, the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) said: “On a night where we had a great result on the pitch, there is still clearly so much needed to do off it to ensure our supporters aren’t put in unjustifiably dangerous situations.”
Greek police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
