IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the oldest player listed for mega auction?

The IPL Governing Council announced on Friday the complete list of players for the upcoming mega auction, set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 574 players are slated to participate, comprising 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The ten teams will have 204 slots to fill, including 70 reserved for international players.

Notably, veteran England pacer James Anderson, at 42, is the oldest player in the auction. Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year following the first Test between England and the West Indies at Lord’s, is currently part of England’s backroom staff for red-ball cricket. He is listed in set number 67, which features capped fast bowlers from around the world.

Another experienced English player, Jamie Overton, follows closely as the next oldest at 41. Overton is included in the sixth set, comprising all-rounders. Other notable players in the auction over the age of 40 include Faf du Plessis and Mohammad Nabi.