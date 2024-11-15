At the age of 13, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest player ever to be named in the IPL auction player list.

The BCCI revealed a list on Friday featuring 574 players who will go under the hammer at the highly anticipated mega auction set to unfold in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Among them, Suryavanshi, the promising left-handed batter, stands as the 491st name in the lineup, positioned within the 68th set under the uncapped batter category (UBA9).

Suryavanshi made his impactful First Class debut for Bihar in January this year. Adding to his impressive rise, he was selected for the India A squad that faced Australia A in two multi-day red-ball matches during September and October, where he showcased his potential with a stellar century in the first match.

Although still in the early stages of his career, Suryavanshi’s stats reflect five First Class matches under his belt. Across 10 innings, he has accumulated 100 runs, with his highest score being 41.

Despite these modest figures, his performances hint at a talent ready to break through on the big stage.