 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha beats Manipur to book final berth, to face Haryana in summit clash

Consisting of quite a few players in the National junior and senior camp, Odisha played high-intensity hockey throughout, keeping Manipur at the end of the tether.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 20:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rajinder Singh (Left 8 White jersey) of Haryana in action against Uttar Pradesh.
Rajinder Singh (Left 8 White jersey) of Haryana in action against Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Rajinder Singh (Left 8 White jersey) of Haryana in action against Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Odisha prevailed over Manipur 4-2, while Haryana shut out a spirited challenge from Uttar Pradesh by a 3-2 scoreline in the semifinals of the Hockey India-14th Senior National championship at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday. 

On Saturday, Haryana will be looking to clinch its third title from four finals, while Odisha will be eager to bag its maiden gold medal.  

Consisting of quite a few players in the National junior and senior camp, Odisha played high-intensity hockey throughout, keeping Manipur at the end of the tether.

Shilanand Lakra, who returned to the Indian senior team (he played in the India-Germany Test series recently) after undergoing surgery on his left knee, was Odisha’s star, scoring a goal and bagging an assist. 

ALSO READ: India women look to continue winning streak in Asian Champions Trophy, set to take on table-topper China

There was little to choose between Manipur and Odisha in the first half, with the score reading 2-2. Odisha continued with waves of attack only to be thwarted by Manipur’s committed defence. Odisha sealed the contest with two quick goals in the fourth and final quarter. A precise pass from just outside the circle by Shilanand Lakra saw Prasad Kujjur tap it home. Within seconds, Sudeep Chirmako unleashed a reverse flick from the left from an acute angle that beat the ‘keeper, Hemam Dhanaraj Singh.

Leading 3-0, Haryana was enjoying most of the ball possession and was looking for a possible win when UP came back strongly in the final quarter.

A yellow card to Pardeep Mor in the last 10 minutes put enormous pressure on Haryana. Goals by Arun Sahani and Manish Yadav, off penalty corners, gave a glimpse of hope to UP. During that time, goalkeeper Pawan Malik produced quite a few effective saves to give Haryana a deserving victory. 

The results (Semifinals):
Odisha 4 (Sanjeev Nilam Xess 13, Shilanand Lakra 20, Prasad Kujjur 52, Sudeep Chirmako 52) bt Manipur 2 (Nilakanta Sharma 7, Ganendrajit Ningombam 25).
Haryana 3 (Raman 17, Abhimanyu 20, Rajinder Singh 38) bt UP 2 (Arun Sahani 49, Manish Yadav 53).

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Samson, Tilak put on 100-run stand; IND 230/1 (16)
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs MAS: Who are the new call-ups by Manolo Marquez for India’s friendly against Malaysia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Unmukt Chand among three associate players in auction list
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals: Zverev advances to semis; Alcaraz waits to see if he qualifies for last four
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha beats Manipur to book final berth, to face Haryana in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. India women look to continue winning streak in Asian Champions Trophy, set to take on table-topper China
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. HIL will be an adventure I remember for life, says Odisha Warriors’ Yibbi Jansen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Men’s Hockey Nationals: UP skipper Lalit Upadhyay eyes top prize as he cherishes the challenges of domestic competition
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India continues victory march with a 13-0 goal-fest against Thailand
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Samson, Tilak put on 100-run stand; IND 230/1 (16)
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs MAS: Who are the new call-ups by Manolo Marquez for India’s friendly against Malaysia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Unmukt Chand among three associate players in auction list
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals: Zverev advances to semis; Alcaraz waits to see if he qualifies for last four
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment