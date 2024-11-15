Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha beats Manipur to book final berth, to face Haryana in summit clash

Odisha prevailed over Manipur 4-2, while Haryana shut out a spirited challenge from Uttar Pradesh by a 3-2 scoreline in the semifinals of the Hockey India-14th Senior National championship at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday.

On Saturday, Haryana will be looking to clinch its third title from four finals, while Odisha will be eager to bag its maiden gold medal.

Consisting of quite a few players in the National junior and senior camp, Odisha played high-intensity hockey throughout, keeping Manipur at the end of the tether.

Shilanand Lakra, who returned to the Indian senior team (he played in the India-Germany Test series recently) after undergoing surgery on his left knee, was Odisha’s star, scoring a goal and bagging an assist.

There was little to choose between Manipur and Odisha in the first half, with the score reading 2-2. Odisha continued with waves of attack only to be thwarted by Manipur’s committed defence. Odisha sealed the contest with two quick goals in the fourth and final quarter. A precise pass from just outside the circle by Shilanand Lakra saw Prasad Kujjur tap it home. Within seconds, Sudeep Chirmako unleashed a reverse flick from the left from an acute angle that beat the ‘keeper, Hemam Dhanaraj Singh.

Leading 3-0, Haryana was enjoying most of the ball possession and was looking for a possible win when UP came back strongly in the final quarter.

A yellow card to Pardeep Mor in the last 10 minutes put enormous pressure on Haryana. Goals by Arun Sahani and Manish Yadav, off penalty corners, gave a glimpse of hope to UP. During that time, goalkeeper Pawan Malik produced quite a few effective saves to give Haryana a deserving victory.