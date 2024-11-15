Unbeaten so far in the competition, Indian women will face their sternest test when they take on table-topper China in their fourth game of the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

While both teams are yet to drop points and tied on nine each, China has a better goal difference. It has also looked more dominant in its games so far, taking control early on and then keeping the pressure on the opposition.

India, on the other hand, has been inconsistent in its performances before thumping Thailand 13-0 in its previous outing. There have been missed chances and a rush to score goals without getting into right positions, something coach Harendra Singh has admitted has to do with what he calls the team’s ‘emotional control’. Against Korea, the team also conceded due to defensive errors and mistakes in both attack and defence may prove costly against China.

The Olympic silver-medallist, here with a new team, has had its share of challenges but seems to have adjusted well. India beat China in the previous edition of the ACT in Ranchi en route to lifting the title but other than that, China has had the upper hand in the recent face-offs between the sides, winning at the Asian Games and the last two games in the Pro League.

The confidence booster for India will be the big win against Thailand that saw the team get its combinations right and a rest day to further polish the finer aspects of its game. But the Indian midfield and defence will have to be alert against the quick, counter-attacking Chinese.

“I am happy with the way the team kept their structure. The connection between the defence and the midfield was good and we need to continue with it. They may be an experimental team, just like everyone else here, but that neither matters nor is of any concern to us. We are focussed on our own plans and what we are trying to gain from this tournament that will continue to be our focus in the remaining matches as well, not the opposition,” he stressed.

Even against Thailand, India seemed to be in a rush to score in the first half and ended up conceding possession and Harendra admitted it was something the team was aware of and working on. “But something like this takes time. I am happy that the girls are now getting to understand what they need to do and things have gotten better from the first game to now but it’s a work in progress. So far, I am satisfied,” he added.

While the top-two seems decided, the race for the remaining two semifinal spots is wide open while Malaysia and Japan will fight it out to cement their place in the top four, Korea will be hoping to make the most of its outing against Thailand to stay in the race after its shock defeat to Malaysia earlier.