KL Rahul suffered a blow on his right elbow and left the field for scans during India’s match simulation at the WACA ground, ahead of the first Test starting on November 22.
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir said that the dressing room has a lot of hunger, especially after the 3-0 series loss against New Zealand, adding that the team will be in good shape after ten days of preparation.
With Rohit Sharma’s availability yet to be confirmed for the first Test, Gambhir said that Jasprit Bumrah is the designated vice-captain and he will captain at Perth.
Despite reports of undergoing scans for an injury, Virat Kohli played and made 15 runs before getting out.