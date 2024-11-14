Men’s Hockey Nationals: UP skipper Lalit Upadhyay eyes top prize as he cherishes the challenges of domestic competition

Lalit Upadhyay, who was a part of India’s bronze-medal-winning men’s hockey team at the 2020 Tokyo and the 2024 Paris Olympics, led Uttar Pradesh to the semifinals of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024, where it will take on last year’s runner-up Haryana at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The 30-year-old was the driving force behind UP’s 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Tamil Nadu. His decisive third goal scored on a swift counter-attack, sealed the deal just after the halftime break. However, his influence extended beyond the scoreboard, as he vocally directed his teammates to get into defensive shape during Tamil Nadu’s late surge.

Lalit, one of the few senior national players participating in the domestic tournament, is happy to share his knowledge with the youngsters.

“The biggest motivation is that you are representing your state. You play with youngsters who can learn from you, sharing your experience and knowledge with them. And when you come back to domestic tournaments, we get to experience the challenges of domestic hockey. Whenever I get the opportunity to represent the state, I like to do it. If we can win a medal here, it will be a big boost for the juniors as well. It will help them get government jobs,” said the forward with 170 plus international caps to Sportstar.

The tournament’s league stage has been heavily skewed, with 15 of 45 matches decided by double-digit margins and 14 won by five goals or more. However, UP’s competitive match against Delhi has kept it sharp for the knockout phase.

“See, the truth is, state-by-state hockey culture differs. In the states which don’t have vibrant hockey culture, they haven’t been competitive. Hopefully, with time, these teams will also play well.

“When we come to play tournaments, we are mentally prepared to face ‘easy’ teams in the pool. So, we can say that this is a warm-up match for us. So, whatever we have practised in the state camps, we can just come here and implement it. When you face a tough team, it is a chance to showcase your mental toughness.”

For over four decades, India’s Olympic hockey dreams lay dormant, but the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rekindled the nation’s passion for the sport. However, the Varanasi-born player feels that India never lost its lustre.

“For 40 years, we’ve been yearning for a medal. Our last medal was in 1980, and hockey’s glory seemed to fade. But it wasn’t that hockey lost its glory; it evolved. In the 80s, the game transformed dramatically. The shift from grass to turf made it faster and more demanding. European and Australian teams, with superior equipment and facilities, dominated the sport. It took us time, but we are now at par with the other nations,” he explained.

Three years later, Lalit was again at the centre of history as the Indian team repeated its Olympic medal feat at the Paris Games.

For every athlete, there’s a day etched in memory, a moment that defines their career. For Lalit, that day arrived during the thrilling quarterfinal of the Paris 2024.

Facing Great Britain, India’s hopes were dealt a significant blow early in the second quarter when defender Amit Rohidas was sent off, leaving the team to battle with ten men for over 42 minutes.

Defying the odds, India clawed its way through the match, taking it to a penalty shootout. Ultimately, it emerged victorious, securing a historic berth in the semifinals and keeping alive its dream of a consecutive Olympic podium finish.

“That match will stay with me forever. The emotions ran high when Amit was shown the red card. For a few seconds, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. The pressure was immense, as it was a knockout quarterfinal. We knew that this was our last chance to fight for a medal. We gave it our absolute best, leaving everything out on the field,” he recalled.

India’s Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, left, celebrates after scoring a goal in the shoot-out during the men’s quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Colombes, France. | Photo Credit: AP

Lalit was also among the players selected for the shootout, which India won 4-2. As he waited for his turn, he confessed to feeling the immense pressure of the moment. Despite the swirling doubts, he managed to compose himself, concentrating solely on the goalkeeper and the skills he had honed over two decades of training.

Return of HIL after seven years

As the Hockey India League is set to return this December after a hiatus of seven long years, Lalit is optimistic about its impact.

The 30-year-old was picked up by UP Rudras in the auction for Rs. 28 Lakhs. While his name being first on the list might have impacted his auction price, the Olympian remains positive. He’s excited to play for his home team after his stint with Kalinga Lancers.

“It (HIL) will only grow from here, and it will help Indian hockey grow with it. The tournament will play a major role in shaping the future players of the national team. The exposure that they will get will only amplify their physical prowess but will add to their mental steal,” the boy from Banaras concluded.