PKL 2024: Fazel Atrachali becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to reach 500 career tackle points during Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriorz defender Fazel Atrachali became the first player to reach 500 tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history during the match against on day.
The Iranian is also the only kabaddi player to represent his country in four Asian Games.
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Surjeet Singh sits second on the list with 413 points. Meanwhile, retired all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar is third with 391 raid points.
AS IT HAPPENED | PRO-KABADDI-LEAGUE 2024 MATCHDAY 12 HIGHLIGHTS
PKL’s former stars Girish Maruti Ernak and Sandeep Narwal make up the top five.
Only six defenders have crossed the 350-tackle points figure in PKL history.
Before the match, Fazel had 497 raid points, the left-corner defender got a tackle points of the Paltan’s raider Mohit Goyat to reach the landmark figure.
TOP RAIDERS IN PRO KABADDI LEAGUE
(Table updated after PKL 2024 matchday 11)
