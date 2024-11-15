 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Badoni ton gives Delhi hope but Jharkhand still in control on Day 3

Badoni’s confidence that he can wipe the deficit also stems from the 80-run unbroken partnership that he stitched with Sumit Mathur for the sixth wicket in the final session.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 19:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Delhi’s skipper and batsman Ayush Badoni in action against Jharkhand during the 3rd day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Jharkhand and Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. November 15, 2024.
Delhi’s skipper and batsman Ayush Badoni in action against Jharkhand during the 3rd day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Jharkhand and Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. November 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi’s skipper and batsman Ayush Badoni in action against Jharkhand during the 3rd day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Jharkhand and Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. November 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

If Ayush Badoni was hoping to make a statement in his first game as Delhi captain, a counterattacking century was perhaps the ideal way to begin for the aggressive middle-order batter.

At stumps on day three of Delhi’s Group-D Ranji Trophy clash against Jharkhand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Badoni managed that, remaining unbeaten on 116 off 142 deliveries to help his team reach 238 for five. He still has his work cut out when play resumes on Saturday, for the host is 144 runs behind Jharkhand’s first-innings total of 382 with five wickets in hand.

After Simarjeet Singh got Kumar Kushagra caught at long leg on 156 to wrap the visitor’s innings on Friday morning, Delhi needed a substantial response from its batting line-up. Barring Badoni on this occasion, the rest of the top six disappointed.

It did seem like Anuj Rawat was onto something at the top of the order when he rode his luck and curtailed his attacking instinct to get to his maiden half-century this season. Despite getting his eye in, though, Rawat was done in leg-before by Utkarsh Singh’s off-spin. That Himmat Singh was caught behind in the very next over for his third duck of the season meant Delhi was on the precipice of a calamity at 98 for four. Badoni, who moved up to No. 4, salvaged the situation to a certain extent with his positive approach.

ALSO READ: Everything comes together for Anshul Kamboj’s ‘Perfect 10’

The 24-year-old was particularly proactive against the spinners. He got to his fifty, for instance, by stepping out and hitting left-arm spinner Manishi over mid-on for six. When he sensed an opportunity to be cheeky, he moved across his stumps and lapped Anukul Roy through fine leg for four. The pick of the lot was an inside-out drive through cover against Anukul that comfortably cleared the boundary for a maximum.

Badoni’s confidence that he can wipe the deficit also stems from the 80-run unbroken partnership that he stitched with Sumit Mathur for the sixth wicket in the final session.

The scores
Jharkhand — 1st innings: Md Nazim c Himmat b Grewal 6, Sharandeep Singh c Rawat b Simarjeet 64, Aryaman Sen b Simarjeet 5, Utkarsh Singh c Dhull b Siddhant 46, Virat Singh c Rawat b Grewal 56, Kumar Kushagra c (sub) b Simarjeet 156, Anukul Roy c Mathur b Gusain 0, Supriyo Chakraborty b Mathur 16, Manishi c Siddhant b Mathur 14, Vikas Kumar c (sub) b Badoni 0, Shubham Kumar Singh (not out) 2; Extras (b-8, lb-2, w-4, nb-1): 15; Total (in 130.4 overs): 382.
Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-30, 3-123, 4-147, 5-240, 6-241, 7-275, 8-332, 9-356.
Delhi bowling: Siddhant 28-9-76-1, Simarjeet 27.4-12-52-3, Grewal 25-8-69-2, Shivam 16-3-53-0, Gusain 10-0-53-1, Badoni 11-4-17-1, Mathur 13-2-52-2.
Delhi — 1st innings: Sanat Sangwan c Kushagra b Shubham 5, Anuj Rawat lbw b Utkarsh 52, Yash Dhull c Virat b Vikas 18, Ayush Badoni (batting) 116, Himmat Singh c Kushagra b Supriyo 0, Mayank Gusain b Manishi 24, Sumit Mathur (batting) 19; Extras (b-4): 4; Total (for five wkts. in 68 overs): 238.
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-61, 3-97, 4-98, 5-158.
Jharkhand bowling: Vikas 14-5-35-1, Shubham 17-5-57-1, Supriyo 12-2-40-1, Manishi 10-1-31-1, Utkarsh 9-1-37-1, Anukul 6-1-34-0.

Related Topics

Ayush Badoni /

Delhi /

Jharkhand /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Pant, Shreyas Iyer among players listed in marquee set
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Toss at 8 PM IST; Predicted 11, Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Badoni ton gives Delhi hope but Jharkhand still in control on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. IPL Auction full players list announced: Full breakdown of players according to price slab
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024 Live Updates: Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz, Jaipur Pink Panthers clash against Gujarat Giants next
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Badoni ton gives Delhi hope but Jharkhand still in control on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kaushik, Juyal tons give Uttar Pradesh lead against Karnataka ahead of final day
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kamboj in record books with ‘perfect 10’ against Kerala but Haryana batters fail to capitalise
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: Everything comes together for Anshul Kamboj’s ‘Perfect 10’
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Anshul Kamboj picks 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala, becomes third bowler in tournament history to achieve feat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Pant, Shreyas Iyer among players listed in marquee set
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Toss at 8 PM IST; Predicted 11, Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Badoni ton gives Delhi hope but Jharkhand still in control on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. IPL Auction full players list announced: Full breakdown of players according to price slab
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024 Live Updates: Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz, Jaipur Pink Panthers clash against Gujarat Giants next
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment